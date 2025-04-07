Hepatitis Panic Grips Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema; 180 Cases Reported So Far

Rajamahendravaram: Alarm bells are ringing in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh as an increasing number of Hepatitis cases come to light.

According to an official, preliminary data confirms that the majority of those affected are individuals above the age of 20. Government statistics reveal that 180 cases have been officially recorded, with Hepatitis-C emerging as the more dangerous variant, infecting 133 people. The remaining 47 cases are of Hepatitis-B.

It is learnt that these infections are spread across several mandals, including Amalapuram, Allavaram, Ambajipet, Ainavilli, Katrenikona, Uppalaguptam, Kothapeta, P. Gannavaram, and I. Polavaram. However, the actual number of cases could be higher, as many patients are reportedly seeking treatment in both government and private hospitals, beyond the official count.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Durgarao Dora stressed that early detection and treatment are crucial in preventing the virus from damaging the liver. He urged all residents to undergo testing, assuring that the details of the affected individuals will be kept confidential.

To gauge the true extent of the outbreak, Collector Mahesh Kumar selected Pallam village in Katrenikona mandal for a detailed survey. Out of an adult population of roughly 6,000 in the village, preliminary tests have been conducted on 2,281 residents as of two days ago. The findings revealed 16 cases of Hepatitis-B and 9 cases of Hepatitis-C.

Officials aim to complete the Pallam survey by the 15th of this month, after which similar surveys will be expanded to other regions. Authorities have also announced plans to set up hepatitis testing and treatment facilities at community hospitals across the district.