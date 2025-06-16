ETV Bharat / state

Hen 'Murdered' In Bihar's Siwan After Dispute Over Eggs, Case Registered Against Three Of A Family

Siwan: Monday morning, everyone at the Mufassil police station in Bihar's Siwan was left puzzled when a woman, crying her heart out, walked into the premises with a dead hen and a handwritten complaint. For most, it may have been just a hen, but for Rinki Devi, death of her 'beloved child' was no joke, as she says it was like family who she cared for and even slept beside. "She was not just a hen; she was part of my family," she said.

The incident took place in Tadwa village under Mufassil police station area of Siwan. The death of the hen shocked Rinki Devi so much that she arrived at the police station with the dead hen in one hand and a complaint letter in the other seeking justice.

Some of the police staff were literally surprised while others laughed. However, after hearing her side of the story, police agreed to register a complaint. Rinki Devi has reportedly accused her brother-in-law and two others of killing the hen, and demanded stringent action against the trio.

"I loved this hen very much. I considered it like my own child. I used to sleep with it every day, but my brother-in-law Guddu and sisters-in-law Sonam and Sheila, together strangled it to death," Rinki Devi alleged in her complaint.