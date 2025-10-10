ETV Bharat / state

Doors Of Hemkund Sahib Closed For Devotees, See Record-Breaking Number Of Pilgrims This Year

Dehradun: The kapats (doors) of Hemkund Sahib Dham will be closed today, October 10, for the winter season. All necessary preparations have been completed for this by the Hemkund Sahib Trust. Before closure, an Ardaas (prayer) of the year is offered at the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara. Many devotees are expected to attend.

Similarly, following the ritual at Hemkund Sahib, the doors of the ancient Hindu temple Lokpal Lakshman Mandir will close on October 10, after the final ritual and abhishek pooja. The day at both holy sites began with Shabad Kirtan by the Amritsari Raagi Jatha at 10 am. After the final Ardaas, the kapats are closed at 1 pm. The Indian Army and Punjab Police bands were present, filling the valley with their soulful tunes.

Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra, vice-president of the Hemkund Sahib Trust, reported that about 3,000 devotees witnessed the kapat bandi ceremony.

This year, Hemkund Sahib recorded a record-breaking number of pilgrims. It is estimated that over 2.74 lakh devotees visited the Gurdwara. Notably, the number of pilgrims is increasing every year. The growing turnout shows deep devotion and faith in Hemkund Sahib. The pilgrimage is physically demanding but also spiritually uplifting.

Snowfall At Hemkund Sahib

In addition to the religious activities, the hill districts of Uttarakhand have been witnessing rain and snowfall. Since October 6, high Himalayan areas, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Hemkund Sahib, have been receiving snow, covering the peaks in a white blanket. Following the snowfall, the cold has intensified in these regions.

How To Reach Hemkund Sahib?

Transitioning to travel information, Hemkund Sahib is located in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. It is the world’s highest Gurdwara and remains snow-covered for about six months every year.

To reach Hemkund Sahib from Delhi, you can travel by air, rail or road:

By air: The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. From there, travel by road to Rishikesh. Then continue by road towards Govindghat.