ETV Bharat / state

Hemant To Join Rahul 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Patna On Monday

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday, a JMM leader said. The CM will leave for Patna on Monday morning, he said.

"JMM president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, at the concluding leg of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This historic occasion will transform into a show of strength for the opposition unity," JMM central general secretary Vinod Pandey said in a press statement.

'Mahagathbandhan' leaders will hold a march in Patna on Monday, marking the culmination of the yatra that covered about 1,300 km and passed through over 110 Bihar assembly constituencies in what was seen as a prelude to a high-octane assembly polls campaign in the state.