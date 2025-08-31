ETV Bharat / state

Hemant To Join Rahul 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Patna On Monday

'Mahagathbandhan' leaders will hold a march in Patna on Monday, marking the culmination of the yatra.

Hemant To Join Rahul 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Patna On Monday
Hemant Soren. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 31, 2025 at 9:54 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday, a JMM leader said. The CM will leave for Patna on Monday morning, he said.

"JMM president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, at the concluding leg of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This historic occasion will transform into a show of strength for the opposition unity," JMM central general secretary Vinod Pandey said in a press statement.

'Mahagathbandhan' leaders will hold a march in Patna on Monday, marking the culmination of the yatra that covered about 1,300 km and passed through over 110 Bihar assembly constituencies in what was seen as a prelude to a high-octane assembly polls campaign in the state.

"The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a joint conspiracy of the BJP and the Election Commission to deprive voters, especially the poor, backwards, minorities, Dalits, labourers, farmers, and tribal communities, from exercising their franchise against the BJP's ideology," Pandey alleged.

The JMM leader said that the ruling coalition government in Jharkhand has already passed a resolution in the assembly against the SIR, conveying its message to the people.

"Hemant Soren called it a direct attack on democracy. In Bihar, the opposition has also termed the SIR as a conspiracy to marginalise poor people," he claimed.

Read more

  1. Questions Being Raised On Outcome Of Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme
  2. Jharkhand CM To Transfer Financial Assistance To 56 Lakh Women Under 'Maiyan Samman Yojna'

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday, a JMM leader said. The CM will leave for Patna on Monday morning, he said.

"JMM president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, at the concluding leg of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This historic occasion will transform into a show of strength for the opposition unity," JMM central general secretary Vinod Pandey said in a press statement.

'Mahagathbandhan' leaders will hold a march in Patna on Monday, marking the culmination of the yatra that covered about 1,300 km and passed through over 110 Bihar assembly constituencies in what was seen as a prelude to a high-octane assembly polls campaign in the state.

"The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a joint conspiracy of the BJP and the Election Commission to deprive voters, especially the poor, backwards, minorities, Dalits, labourers, farmers, and tribal communities, from exercising their franchise against the BJP's ideology," Pandey alleged.

The JMM leader said that the ruling coalition government in Jharkhand has already passed a resolution in the assembly against the SIR, conveying its message to the people.

"Hemant Soren called it a direct attack on democracy. In Bihar, the opposition has also termed the SIR as a conspiracy to marginalise poor people," he claimed.

Read more

  1. Questions Being Raised On Outcome Of Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme
  2. Jharkhand CM To Transfer Financial Assistance To 56 Lakh Women Under 'Maiyan Samman Yojna'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEMANT SORENRAHUL GANDHIHEMANT TO JOIN RAHUL ON BIHAR YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.