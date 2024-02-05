Loading...

Hemant Soren's petition against ED: Next Hearing on February 12

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

The Advocate General on Monday informed that the next hearing on the arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's petition against ED action will be held on February 12.

The Advocate General on Monday informed that the next hearing on the arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's petition against ED action will be held on February 12.

Ranchi(Jharkhand): The Jharkhand High Court on Monday sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate on a petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the probe agency earlier this month in an alleged land scam. The Court has asked the ED to file the reply by February 9. The next hearing has been put up on February 12.

The court was hearing a petition by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren who was arrested following seven hours of grilling on Wednesday evening triggering a political crisis in the state. He has been facing questions by the probe agency in a money laundering case. He has been facing questions from the probe agency in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Following his arrest, senior JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister on Friday afternoon.

Jharkhand High Court has sought a reply from ED on the petition filed by Hemant Soren against the arrest. HC has asked to file the reply by February 9. The next hearing is on February 12, They said. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren on Monday reached the state Assembly here to participate in the floor test of his successor Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority.

Hemant, who represents the Barhait Assembly constituency in Sahibganj district, was brought by ED to the state Assembly. The two-day special Jharkhand Assembly session begins today. The newly formed Champai Soren-led coalition government is scheduled to seek a trust vote. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test. The majority mark is 41. The INDIA bloc MLAs who were shifted to Telangana fearing alleged poaching by the BJP arrived on Sunday evening for the floor test.

Read More

  1. ED moves Jharkhand High Court over FIR filed by Hemant Soren under SC/ST Act
  2. Floor Test: Champai, Hemant Reach Assembly Amid Cheers of MLAs; BJP Mocks CM's Late Arrival
Last Updated :Feb 5, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

TAGGED:

Hemant SorenEnforcement DirectorateAdvocate GeneralHemant Arrest

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.