Hemant Soren Will Be J'khand CM Again; Consensus Reached On Seat-sharing: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Ranchi: Amid an impasse over seat-sharing among INDIA bloc constituents for the Jharkhand assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said a consensus has been reached over the party’s share of seats, which would be announced soon.

The remarks by the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly came shortly after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Yadav has "no brand value" in the bloc, as he "failed" to get adequate seats for the upcoming polls, despite "visiting CM Hemant Soren's residence thrice".

"The INDIA bloc stands united and we will contest the elections together. Hemant Soren will be the Jharkhand CM again. A consensus has been reached on seat-sharing and RJD’s seats will be announced shortly," said Yadav, who has been camping in the poll-bound state.

He also alleged that the BJP destroyed Jharkhand, and accused it of being "anti-constitution and anti-reservation". The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, and counting will take place on November 23.