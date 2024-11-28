Hemant Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM For Fourth Term Today, Top INDIA Bloc Leaders Invited

Ranchi: Hemant Soren is all set to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the fourth time on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand display of unity and strength for the INDIA bloc, with several top leaders likely to attend. The event is scheduled to be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and thousands of people are likely to participate in it from across the state.

In addition to CM Soren, one minister each from the Congress and the RJD is likely to be sworn in today.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand display of unity and strength for the INDIA bloc, with several top leaders likely to attend. The official guest list includes Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The others among the guests invited for the ceremony are CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, whose National People's Party is a NDA constituent, is also slated to attend. Soren had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event.

A crowd of around 50,000 from across the state is expected to attend the event. State Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations, ensuring seamless coordination. Meanwhile, schools in Ranchi city will remain shut on Thursday as the event may cause traffic jam-like situations in the city, an official said.

On Wednesday, Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, visited his native village Nemra in Ramgarh district to honour his grandfather, Sobaran Soren, on his martyrdom day. They paid homage at Lukaiyatand, where Sobaran Soren's statue stands. After garlanding the statue, Soren addressed the public, reflecting on the historical struggles of Jharkhand's people against exploitation.