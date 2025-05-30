Hemant Soren Offers Prayers At Kedarnath, Badrinath Temples Along With Family

Rudraprayag: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with his family offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand on Friday.
The CM arrived at Kedarnath Dham this morning and after offering puja, he reached Badrinath Dham.
The CM's helicopter landed at Kedarnath helipad at 8.05 am. He reached the temple premises and performed Lord Shiva's puja with his family. During this, he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and sought blessings from Baba Kedar.
Upon arriving at Kedarnath, the CM enjoyed the Himalayan beauty that wrapped the temple premises and its surrounding valley. The divinity and grandeur of this pilgrimage site surrounded by snow-capped mountains overwhelmed the CM and his family.
After offering puja at Kedarnath Dham, Soren and his family members reached Badrinath Dham, a shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, where he worshiped Lord Badri-Vishal. At Badrinath temple, officer-in-charge Vipin Tiwari presented him with Lord Badri-Vishal's 'angavastra' and prasad while SDM Joshimath CS Vashishth welcomed him.
Soren participated in the special worship with the recitation of Vedas with his family. After the puja, CM praised the arrangements of the temple and shared his experience of the spiritual atmosphere in Devbhoomi.
A large number of devotees from across the country and abroad are participating in the Char Dham Yatra that commenced on April 30.