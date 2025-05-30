ETV Bharat / state

Hemant Soren Offers Prayers At Kedarnath, Badrinath Temples Along With Family

Rudraprayag: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with his family offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand on Friday.

The CM arrived at Kedarnath Dham this morning and after offering puja, he reached Badrinath Dham.

The CM's helicopter landed at Kedarnath helipad at 8.05 am. He reached the temple premises and performed Lord Shiva's puja with his family. During this, he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and sought blessings from Baba Kedar.

Upon arriving at Kedarnath, the CM enjoyed the Himalayan beauty that wrapped the temple premises and its surrounding valley. The divinity and grandeur of this pilgrimage site surrounded by snow-capped mountains overwhelmed the CM and his family.