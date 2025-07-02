Kerala Prime Accused In Hemachandran Murder Case Claims Death By Suicide, Police Say Otherwise

Kozhikode: In a new development in the Hemachandran murder case, the prime accused, Noushad, has claimed that the victim, a real estate and chit fund operator, died by suicide.

According to the Police, a key statement from his daughter was the turning point in the missing case of Wayanad-based businessman Hemachandran (54), whose body was found in a forest near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The accused is suspected of having murdered Hemachandran in March 2024.

Noushad made this assertion in a Facebook video from abroad. However, police have dismissed this revelation as a ploy to mislead the investigation, citing the post-mortem report, which confirms injuries from assault.

Noushad's Claims from Abroad

In the video, Noushad stated that he did not abscond but travelled to the Gulf on a two-month visiting visa, a fact he claims the police were aware of. He promised to surrender to the police upon his return to India. He insisted that Hemachandran died by suicide and that his body was then buried. Noushad has called for a re-post-mortem of the body.

According to Noushad, Hemachandran owed money to over thirty individuals and had been granted several extensions. He eventually provided Hemachandran with a house in Wayanad and arranged for his food. Noushad claimed via the Facebook video that Hemachandran stayed at the Wayanad house with the intention of committing suicide and could have escaped if he had wanted to.

Police Dismiss Claims, Continue Investigation

Police have rejected Noushad's claims, branding them as a tactic to divert the ongoing investigation. The police revealed that Noushad had previously sent a WhatsApp message admitting, "I made a mistake." The post-mortem report, they confirmed, indicates that Hemachandran's body bore signs of assault, and suffocation was determined as the cause of death.

Police alleged that Hemachandran was brutally assaulted and killed after being taken to an abandoned house near Noushad's residence, sustaining severe injuries. Efforts are underway to bring the prime accused, Noushad, back to India from abroad. Police also stated that two young women associated with the accused would be named as co-accused in the case.

Phone Records and Financial Transactions Under Scrutiny

Hemachandran's mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination. It has been discovered that the deceased used multiple SIM cards. So far, the police have recovered two SIM cards from two phones. Police suspect that the main accused, Noushad, disposed of the other SIM cards.

The phones hidden by the accused were recovered from Mysuru. Police believe that financial dealings between Noushad and Hemachandran led to the murder. Authorities suspect larger transactions involving black money and vehicle theft are also connected to the homicide.

The accused had meticulously planned to misdirect the investigation. They took Hemachandran's phone to Gudalur and switched it on, intending to create the impression that Hemachandran was in Karnataka. However, a call connecting to this phone once sparked suspicion in Hemachandran's daughter, leading to a crucial breakthrough in the case.