Hema Malini Celebrates Diwali With Transgenders In Mathura

Transgenders, who reached Hema Malini's house in Mathura on Diwali, were welcomed and given gifts by the actress.

Transgenders at Hema Malini's home on Diwali (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mathura: Diwali, a festival symbolising the triumph of good over evil, was celebrated in a grand manner across Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Thursday. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini celebrated the festival with members of the transgender community at her residence.

Transgenders sang and danced while blessing Hema, who presented gifts to them. Kangana, who came to wish Hema on the occasion said she is a member of the transgender community of Vrindavan area. "This is our area and we always shower blessings on all. We pray and extend our best wishes on occasions like marriage and birth of a child," Kangana.

"We blessed Hema Malini ji that her party moves ahead and she makes a name for herself in the political field. We have prayed so that she bags a good post in the party. May this Diwali bring in happiness and prosperity in all homes. This is our own Vrindavan Dham and we pray for the welfare of all. May Goddess Lakshmi reside in all homes," Kangana added.

Members of the transgender community said Hema welcomed them at her house and treated them with respect. On exchanging festival greetings and receiving gifts from the veteran actress, the transgenders left after showering their blessings and extending good wishes to her.

