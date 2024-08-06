ETV Bharat / state

Helicopters To Take Pilgrims To Kedarnath Temple From Aug 7, 25% Discount On Tickets: Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced that helicopter services in Kedarnath will resume from August 7 and pilgrims will get a dicount of 25 percent on their tickets.

During his visit to Rudraprayag today, Dhami said, "For the devotees who have booked their tickets and have come to Uttarakhand, can start their journey from tomorrow onwards. We want the journey to resume as soon as possible so that the devotees can visit Kedarnath temple. Our focus is on restoring the connectivity but till the roads are repaired, pilgrims will be able to visit Kedarnath Dham via helicopter."

The CM further said that the devotees who have reached or want to go to Kedarnath Dham in Rishikesh, Haridwar and Rudraprayag will be given a rebate of 25 percent on their tickets. Twenty five percent of the fare will be borne by the state government, he said.

"In the next one week, we will try to send pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham by foot as well. We want to remove the fear of the devotees of Kedarnath Yatra being unsafe. A successful rescue was possible after such a major disaster because all the agencies did their job well," he said.

After conducting ground and aerial inspections in Rudraprayag, Dhami said that there are 29 such points from where the devotees had reached Kedarnath Dham, where the road has been completely damaged due to landslides. This apart, a 150-metre stretch has been completely submerged in the river.