Helicopter Mishap Averted In Badrinath As Rotor Hits Parked Vehicle

Dehradun: Six people, including the pilot, lost their lives in the Uttarkashi helicopter accident on May 8, 2025. Following this, another major accident was averted in Badrinath. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strict action. The helicopter company involved has been banned from operating in the Char Dham Yatra until further orders from the DGCA.

Accident averted in Badrinath

On May 12, a private helicopter arrived in Badrinath with passengers from Phata. When the helicopter took off to return, the pilot lost control just after it left the ground. The pilot quickly tried to land it back on the helipad, but one of the helicopter’s blades hit a nearby parked vehicle, which caused panic in the area. Luckily, the helicopter landed safely. No one was hurt, and there was no major damage. However, due to the seriousness of the incident, action has been taken against the helicopter company.

“The helicopter experienced a slight imbalance, but all passengers are safe, and the helicopter is undamaged. There was no untoward incident that required halting the helicopter service. All other helicopters are operating smoothly, and the journey is continuing without any issues,” said Navneet Bhandari, Badrinath Police Station In-charge.

Passengers are being sent by other helicopters

On the other hand, after this incident, the DGCA has banned the helicopter service concerned for the time being. This company will not operate flights to either Kedarnath or Badrinath Dham. Apart from that, the passengers who have bought helicopter tickets from the company are being sent to Badrinath and Kedarnath by helicopters of other companies. Rahul Chaubey, Nodal Officer of the Chardham Helicopter Service, has confirmed the ban on the flights of the helicopter service operated by the agency concerned.

