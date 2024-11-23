Wedding Extravagance Or An Expensive Memory, Groom Flies Bride Back Home In A Chopper

New Delhi/Greater Noida: The dusty fields of Rustampur village in Greater Noida area saw crowd like never before with nine inspectors, 18 constables, and an ACP deployed to take charge of safety and security. But the security blanket was not for any political gathering or a conference but for the 'bidai' (farewell) of a girl from the village to her in-laws' house after her wedding.

Soon the sound of chopper blades sliced through the air and an unusual sight—and sound—for this otherwise quiet rural community, unfolded. The newly wed bride Anjali Rajput, a farmer’s daughter, was all set to take off to her in-laws house Bulandshahr’s Kakod area - 14 kilometers away.

The groom, Aman Rajput, a pharmacist by profession, reached in style, flying in a helicopter to escort his new bride to his family home. The short yet spectacular ride reportedly cost a whopping ₹8 lakh, proving that extravagance is the new name of Indian weddings, almost.

The event turned into a mini carnival as thousands of villagers flocked to catch a glimpse of the helicopter. Families, children, and even elders gathered in droves, phones in hand, to capture the rare event. To manage the growing crowd and ensure the safety of the couple, the groom’s father sought police assistance, officially. This led to the deployment of nine inspectors, 18 constables, and an ACP, all of whom supervised the event from early morning till the chopper finally departed in the afternoon.

“It was a sight none of us will forget,” said a local villager, still marveling at the pomp and show. “We’ve seen cars and horses, but a helicopter? That’s a first.”

Anjali’s farewell, initially planned for the wedding night, was delayed until Friday afternoon due to weather conditions. The police force arrived as early as 7 a.m. to control the swelling crowd, and by 3 p.m., the chopper finally took off, leaving a cloud of dust, laughter, and bewilderment in its wake.

While the sight of a helicopter may have delighted the villagers, the irony was hard to miss. The journey spanned just 14 kilometers—roughly a 20-minute drive. Many were heard saying that the ₹8 lakh could have been better spent on, say, education, healthcare, or infrastructure for the community. "There are many couples who plant trees on their wedding day or donate a good sum to non-profits for being utilized by the under privileged. But here it was such a huge amount which was splurged just as a show off," said an onlooker.

Still, for Subhash Singh, the bride’s father, this was a moment of pride. “I wanted my daughter’s farewell to be unforgettable,” he said, brushing aside the murmurs of excess.

As the helicopter faded into the horizon, it left behind not just a cloud of dust but a lingering question: How far is too far when it comes to wedding extravagance? For the people of Rustampur, the answer may very well lie in the shadow of that chopper.