Helicopter Crash in Pune: Two Feared Dead

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 29 minutes ago

Updated : 7 minutes ago

A helicopter crashed in Pune district, Maharashtra, with reports indicating that two people are feared dead. Emergency services are on-site assessing the situation and conducting rescue operations.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Pune (Maharashtra): A helicopter has crashed in the Pune district, with police reporting that two individuals are feared dead after the chopper caught fire on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on a hilly terrain in the Bavdhan area at 6.45 am, the Pimpri Chinchwad police said. It was not immediately known whether it was a government or a private chopper.

"A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Pune district. As per primary information, two persons are feared dead. It is yet to be ascertained whose helicopter it was as it is currently up in flames," Hinjewadi police station's senior inspector Kanhaiya Thorat said. (With Agency Inputs)

