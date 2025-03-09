'Helicopter Baraat': The Rising Trend Of Using Helicopters At Weddings In Haryana

Karnal: Forget about high-end luxury cars carrying the bride, groom and guests. Haryana is witnessing a rising trend of using helicopters at weddings these days.

The trend of bringing down brides from the sky is increasing in Haryana with such unique weddings recently reported from districts like Nuh, Sirsa, Rewari, Faridabad and Karnal.

Wedding Procession By Helicopter In Karnal

A wedding held on Wednesday in a private banquet hall in Ghoghardipur, Karnal was the talk of the town. The groom, Sahil from Mathana village of Kurukshetra, arrived with the wedding procession via helicopter leaving the locals fascinated.

Everyone was seen taking selfies with the helicopter. After the wedding, the 'baraatis' left with the bride in a helicopter soaring high in the sky as they departed.

The groom Sahil said that it was his grandfather's dream to bring the bride in a helicopter, which he fulfilled on his wedding day. Sahil's brother, who lives in Australia, had arranged the helicopter for his brother's wedding.

In Haryana's Nuh district too, a wedding procession landed in a helicopter from Hasanpur to Nuh city on March 3. When the helicopter landed in the courtyard of Pandit Vatika, a crowd of people gathered to have a glimpse of the unique ride.

A similar unique wedding took place on February 25 in Kagadana, a small village in Sirsa district of Haryana. The groom Dr. Himanshu landed outside the house of the bride, Dr. Diksha Godara of Nawalgarh village in Sikar district of Rajasthan. Seeing the bride arriving by helicopter, a crowd of people gathered at the groom's house for the thrilling sight.

In another unique wedding, the daughter of a policeman from Bhamboli village of Yamunanagar in Haryana was married to a youth named Shakti Rana, resident of Sudpur village of Shahbad in Kurukshetra. Shakti Rana, who works as an engineer in Italy, wanted the wedding to be memorable. Therefore, he had booked a helicopter to take his wife with him after the wedding in a royal style. After the wedding, the newlyweds reached the helipad from his in-laws' house in a Jaguar car. From there, they left for Shahbad by helicopter. The wedding was discussed a lot on social media.

A similar scene was on display in Budhaina village in Greater Faridabad a few days ago. The groom, businessman Ravi Nambardar, younger brother of BJP councilor Naresh Nambardar along with the bride reached his village by helicopter where a crowd of people welcomed them.

'All About Money'

National President of Sarvajaati Sarvakhap Mahila Mahapanchayat, Dr. Santosh Dahiya while talking to ETV Bharat about the growing trend of bringing brides by helicopter, said, "Everyone has the right to fulfill their dreams” while cautioning against extravagant spending.

“If someone has money, he can spend lakhs and crores of rupees on his wedding. This definitely makes them happy, but it sends the wrong message to society as it cannot be right for other people. If a person takes out a loan after seeing someone and brings his bride in a helicopter, then it sends the wrong message to society."

'Something Different To Earn A Name'

Dahiya further said that the rising trend of using helicopters at weddings these days was a means to do something different to be famous.

"If someone wants to do something different and make a name for himself, then he can do different things for this. Socially, this is not considered right from my point of view, because even earlier, Khap has been working on spending less money on marriage and not going for show-off and getting married in a simple way. So that he does not go into debt by spending more money."

Dahiya also advised against wasting money on extravagant measures at weddings.

"Some people may have money, but not everyone has money. People become indebted in the process of showing off to others. Therefore, bringing a bride by helicopter does not send the right message to society. If you want to do something, then become famous by serving your parents, or getting a poor person's daughter married. You can remain in the news by spending on someone's education or by helping someone."

Per Capita Income In Haryana

The extravagant weddings in Haryana come at a time when the per capita income in the state is Rs 3 lakh with around 7.5 million people plunging below the poverty line in the last two years as per data. Farming is the main source of income for people in the state.