Heli Shuttle Service Likely To Start Soon For Badrinath Dham

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has sent a fresh proposal to the Centre for starting a heli shuttle service to Badrinath Dham. The proposal was discussed during a national conference of state ministers with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu held recently in Dehradun.

Badrinath Dham is one of the four pilgrimage centres in the Char Dham Yatra. Lakhs of devotees from across the country undertake the Chardham Yatra, which also includes Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

This time, the state government has prepared a more comprehensive and concrete proposal. The plan includes heli services on the routes including Dehradun to Badrinath, Dehradun to Joshimath, Dehradun to Pithoragarh, Pithoragarh to Dharchula, and Dharchula to Munsyari.

The proposal highlighted the heli shuttle service to Badrinath Dham. Civil Aviation Secretary, Uttarakhand, Sachin Kurve said, "Due to the start of the shuttle service, passengers will get a lot of convenience.” The Civil Aviation Secretary further added that the introduction of the shuttle service will offer great convenience to pilgrims and may lead to an increase in the number of visitors and pilgrims.