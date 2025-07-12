ETV Bharat / state

Height Restrictions Put In Place Within 20 Km Radius Of Noida Airport

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) conducts the first flight validation test for Noida International Airport ahead of the airport’s commercial opening in April 2025, in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday. ( ANI )

Noida: No constructions or tree planting is allowed within a 20 km radius of the Noida International Airport without a 'Height Clearance' or 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), officials said. Noida International Airport on Friday issued an advisory for builders and local authorities and others to follow height limits within 20 km radius of the airport.

Getting a clearance for any such activity with the area is not merely a regulatory formality but a vital requirement to safeguard flight operations and navigation infrastructure from potential obstructions, Noida airport's chief operating officer (COO) Kiren Jain said.

"As Noida International Airport nears commissioning, it is imperative for the public, real estate developers, and local authorities to strictly adhere to the height restriction regulations laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations," Jain said in a press statement. The statement further added that all concerned parties must approach local bodies before initiating any vertical development within the 20 km perimeter.

These bodies will consult the Colour-Coded Zoning Map (CCZM) issued by AAI to assess permissible height limits. Based on the proposed construction height, the applicant may be directed to apply for a Height NOC via AAI's NOCAS portal, the press note said.