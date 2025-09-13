ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Taxes, Shrinking Markets: Famed Kashmir Papier-mâché Art On The Edge

Srinagar: In a workshop in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar area, shelves are stacked with finished papier-mâché vases, bowls, and boxes, while artists stay busy giving the final brushstrokes to their traditional craft. Once symbols of Kashmir’s artistic pride, these pieces now tell a quieter story—of survival, debt, and neglect.

The artists bent over these delicate shapes are state award winners. Their work has adorned shrines and museums, and even traveled across continents. But here at home, they are caught in a never-ending struggle between survival and passion.

A Kashmiri artisan paints the finishing touches of a papier-mâché craft in Srinagar (AFP)

For Maqbool Jan, a 60-year-old artisan who recently created an intricate map of old Srinagar on cloth using papier-mâché, the art form has been both a livelihood and a lifelong sorrow. "I would like to thank Amir-e-Kabir Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani and Sultan Zainul Abidin who introduced papier-mâché to Kashmir. Because of them, we are able to earn two meals a day," Jan said, pausing at the edge of his cluttered worktable. "But our leaders gave preference to education, not to skills. That is why our younger generation is not taking this up as a profession. There is no degree in handicrafts."

Jan's journey into the craft began not with choice, but with necessity. His father died suddenly at the age of 38, leaving the family adrift. Jan was just two. His mother spun pashmina threads for a few rupees a day. It was an aunt who brought him to a papier-mâché unit in Zadibal, where 60 or 70 artisans once worked side by side. "At first, I only used to sleep there. But slowly I learned. That was our survival," he recalled.

Even as a boy, Jan noticed how little the craft earned compared to its prestige. "We lived on Rs 5 or Rs 10 a day. Yet we had passion. Today's children are educated, but they are far from this tradition. It is not their fault. It is our fault. We artisans did not value the art enough to demand respect for it."

He blames both policy and perception. "Technical hand should be in every school. Just like engineering and fine arts are taught, handicrafts should also be taught. Without that, the younger generation will continue to drift away."

The decline of papier-mâché is not just about fading interest. For artisans like Jan, taxation has turned survival into a daily battle. "So far, we have not received any orders for Christmas this year," he said. "When art is exported, who gets the tax? The state. Whatever sacrifice was to be made, it was done by the artisans. First, the tax should not be high. The more our products go abroad, the more prosperous the country will be. But instead of support, the system is making us poorer."

That frustration is shared by Firdous Hussain, 57, another state award winner, who has spent his life with papier-mâché but sees little hope for continuity. "If I were young today, I would not choose this work," he said bluntly.

Sitting on a floor in his modest home workshop, Hussain described how government channels that once supported artisans have dried up. "Earlier, emporiums used to buy from us. Now they take goods from exporters, not directly from artisans. Even the companies that used to buy would delay payment. The artisan was always exploited. That is why the new generation does not want to come."

A Kashmiri Muslim artisan gives the final touches to a papier mache product before sending it to the market on the outskirts of Srinagar (AFP)

Loan schemes, he argued, were designed without understanding the craft's demands. "They gave Rs 1 lakh. But do you know how long raw material itself takes? At least four months. Then the shaping, the polishing, the painting – another six or seven months. By the time a single product is ready, the interest has already started. How will an artisan repay?"

Hussain pointed to a small papier-mâché box. "This looks like a small thing. But making it takes two to three months. Raw material, called paper pulp, takes its own time to dry. In winter, it takes even longer. How can Rs 1 lakh cover that? At least Rs 5 or 6 lakh is needed for a family to sustain themselves while producing. But no one listens."

The result, he said, is that many artisans end up labeled as defaulters. "We did not fail. The system failed us. They gave us too little and then called us defaulters when we could not repay on time. Who would want to live such a life?"