Heavy Snowfall Expected In Kashmir From Sunday, IMD Issues Warnings

Srinagar: Kashmir is set to witness another spell of heavy snowfall this week as the weather forecasters predicted that the current western disturbance would intensify on Sunday, bringing isolated heavy snow and rains in the valley.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of snow avalanches, landslides, and shooting stones, particularly in the higher reaches, which may disrupt surface and air traffic on January 5 and January 6 in the region.
Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall that blanketed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday brought some respite from the winter chill.
North Kashmir’s Kupwara and Bandipora districts received four inches of snow, Baramulla saw 2 to 4 inches, and Sopore and Handwara reported 3 to 4 inches, while central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recorded 1 to 2 inches of snow.
The snowfall disrupted road connectivity in several areas. Efforts are underway to restore access, but the IMD cautions that more snow in the coming days could worsen travel conditions.
Frigid Temperatures Persist
The Kashmir Valley continues to shiver under subzero temperatures. Gulmarg and Larnoo recorded lows of minus 8.6°C, making them the coldest spots in the Valley. The summer capital, Srinagar, registered a minimum of minus 2.6°C, while south Kashmir’s Anantnag dipped to minus 6.2°C. The Zojila Pass remained the coldest in the region, with a bone-chilling minus 22.0°C.
In the Jammu region, temperatures were relatively milder but still chilly. Jammu city recorded a low of 7.4°C, Banihal 2.9°C, and Bhaderwah 1.6°C. The popular pilgrimage town of Katra offered some respite with a minimum temperature of 9.0°C.
The Ladakh region continued to endure harsh conditions, with Leh and Drass both recording minus 7.8°C and Kargil plunging to minus 8.2°C.
Travel Advisory
Despite the challenging weather, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained open for two-way traffic. However, authorities urged commuters to follow lane discipline, avoid overtaking, and travel during daylight hours, particularly between Ramban and Banihal, where landslides and shooting stones remain a big concern.
Meanwhile, roads like the SSG Road, Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Road are closed due to heavy snow accumulation.
The IMD’s forecast for heavy snow on January 5 and 6 has raised concerns about further disruptions, especially in higher altitudes.
