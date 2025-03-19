Heavy Snowfall And Fodder Shortage Lead To 535 Livestock Deaths In Ladakh

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: After four years, livestock mortality has been reported in Ladakh, with a total of 535 deaths recorded in eastern Ladakh and some villages of Leh and Kharu block. In 2021, approximately 21,000 livestock deaths were reported in the Changthang region.

Every year, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, under its subsidy component, procures feed and fodder from outside Ladakh at a cost of ₹1.70 crore. The Changthang region is home to approximately three lakh livestock.

Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh said, "On February 28, Ladakh received heavy snowfall, leading to significant livestock mortality. The most affected area is Korzok Tegazong, where around 437 livestock deaths have been reported, along with a few cases in Nyoma and Tsaga. Additionally, 48 livestock deaths have been recorded in Phyang Murubox and 50 in Tuchik, bringing the total to 535. This is the first major livestock mortality incident in the Changthang region since 2021, occurring after a gap of four years."

He added, "The primary reason for this livestock mortality is the lack of rainfall during last summer, which left pasturelands barren, followed by heavy snowfall. LAHDC has a subsidy component under which the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department procures feed from outside. Anticipating the scarcity of grass in the Changthang region, we arranged an additional 1,000 quintals of feed. Furthermore, we collected another 1,000 quintals of fodder from sheep husbandry farms and distributed it among the villagers free of cost."

"The Changthang region has around three lakh livestock, and despite our efforts, the feed provided is insufficient to meet the demand. We have done everything possible at the council level and have now approached the UT Administration for additional funding to procure barley for the livestock. December to March is a crucial breeding period, and adequate nutrition is essential for pregnant livestock. Without proper food, there is a high risk of losing both mother and offspring," said Tashi Yakzee.

He shared, "Leh Nutrition Project, an NGO, distributed barley in some areas of eastern Ladakh on March 16. We have requested the (Ladakh) Lt. Governor to allocate separate funding from the UT administration for barley grain distribution, as it is highly nutritious for livestock. A committee has been formed to manage this effort, and they are currently collecting barley from different villages, with plans to distribute it soon."

He added, "Ultimately, the development of reserve pastures and fodder storage is the key solution. We need to maintain a winter fodder reserve; otherwise, all the grass is consumed by wild animals, which poses a significant challenge for us."

Dr. Tsewang Morup, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Leh said, “We have been doing everything proactively, we made all the arrangements before the snowfall. Not a single place has been left by the department and our intervention is at all the stages. We had 12,000 quintals of feed in our farms, which was distributed to the villages free of cost. Also, we have distributed 160 quintals of barley in three locations including Kargyam, Tegazong and Tsaga area in eastern Ladakh."

He added, "Additionally, we have supplied 1,000 kid pens on a 90 per cent subsidy, worth around ₹2.7 crore. Each pen saves about 10 kids, and they were distributed to those with over 200 livestock. Ground reports confirm that this initiative has saved 10,000 kids, providing an economic benefit of ₹5 crore to the nomads in one year. Additionally, we have provided milk replacers and milk buckets for the kids."

Konchok Stanzin, Councillor Chushul, LAHDC, Leh, said, "Livestock mortality occurs when snowfall happens in March and April, as pastures are already scarce, and the snow further covers whatever little grazing land is available. However, if snowfall occurs in December and January, it benefits us by improving water availability while still leaving the pasture accessible. Another issue is that during extreme cold, livestock huddles closely together in sheep pens at night, leading to suffocation. As a result, many weak lambs and kids do not survive."

He added, "For the past five years, I have repeatedly urged both the Council and the UT administration to develop pastures in Changthang, as we have sufficient funds for this. Relying on feed from outside every year is not a long-term solution. If we focus on pasture development and establish reserve pastures, it will be a sustainable way forward. In several villages, under watershed projects and in collaboration with various departments, community pastures have been successfully developed. These pastures provide a viable option for rearing vulnerable livestock."

Explaining the ancient practice of livestock rearing, he says, "Historically, villages balanced sheep and goat populations to sustain pastures and minimise livestock mortality during Ladakh’s harsh winters. However, the growing demand for Pashmina has shifted focus to goats, risking long-term pasture degradation. Sheep and goats graze differently—sheep don’t uproot grass, while goats do. This balance helped maintain our pastures. Prioritising goats for economic gain could harm both pasture sustainability and livestock health."

He said, "To develop pastures, we can collaborate with experts from CAZRI, SKUAST, KVK, and university agriculture departments. Additionally, ICIMOD can be consulted for highland pasture development."

He added, "Every year, we invest around Rs 2-3 crores, yet each livestock receives only about 250 grams of feed, which is barely enough for a single day. In contrast, if pastures are developed, they can sustain livestock for 15-20 days, and over time, their quality improves due to natural manure. The feed and fodder (nutritional supplement) provided are specifically meant for pregnant and weak livestock. Under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), we have requested pasture development, but it has not been approved yet. Similarly, we had proposed it earlier under the Changthang Development Package, but it was also not sanctioned. It seems that unless a crisis and significant losses occur, leaders do not take action."

CCPP Disease among livestock in Changthang

Konchok Stanzin said, "A few years back, in many places, KVK introduced gardens for breeding improvement, but along with that, a disease known as Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP), emerged, causing coughing, kid mortality, and livestock deaths. It was only diagnosed recently. We do not yet have a vaccine for this disease, and now there are plans to import it from Kenya. However, the budget for this has not been approved, which is also a contributing factor to the mortality."

Dr. Tsewang Morup said, "We lacked the capacity to diagnose this disease until last year when our doctors trained in Srinagar, and we procured an RT-PCR machine in Leh. After confirming the disease, we searched for a vaccine, but it is unavailable in India. A supplier in Kenya was identified, and we placed an order for 18 lakh doses at Rs 120 per dose, focusing on the Kargyam area. However, the supplier has yet to deliver, causing delays."