Snow Disrupts Flights, Train Services Across Kashmir

Srinagar: Flight operations at Srinagar Airport today remain on standby due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions across the region.

Airport Director Javed Anjum said that a decision on resuming flights would be made after 10 a.m. Saturday. "Both arrivals and departures are on hold until further notice," he said while urging travellers to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.

The situation across the Kashmir Valley is marked by widespread snowfall, with significant accumulation reported in several areas: Sinthan Top received 4 feet, while Margan Top, Peer Ki Gali, and Baltal Pahalgam each recorded 3 feet. According to the MeT department's Srinagar centre, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian reported accumulations between 1.5 to 2 feet. Lower areas like Pampore saw a relatively lighter snowfall of 1 foot while Srinagar recorded 8-inch snowfall.

Snow has paralysed key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remains blocked near the NAVYUG Tunnel. The Mughal Road, Sinthan Road, Sonamarg-Kargil Road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road are also impassable. Authorities have urged commuters to delay travel until conditions improve. For updates, travelers can contact traffic control units in Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Kargil.