Snow Disrupts Flights, Train Services Across Kashmir

Snow has paralysed key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remains blocked near the NAVYUG Tunnel.

Commuters wade through a snow-covered road amid heavy snowfall, on Friday. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Srinagar: Flight operations at Srinagar Airport today remain on standby due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions across the region.

Airport Director Javed Anjum said that a decision on resuming flights would be made after 10 a.m. Saturday. "Both arrivals and departures are on hold until further notice," he said while urging travellers to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.

The situation across the Kashmir Valley is marked by widespread snowfall, with significant accumulation reported in several areas: Sinthan Top received 4 feet, while Margan Top, Peer Ki Gali, and Baltal Pahalgam each recorded 3 feet. According to the MeT department's Srinagar centre, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian reported accumulations between 1.5 to 2 feet. Lower areas like Pampore saw a relatively lighter snowfall of 1 foot while Srinagar recorded 8-inch snowfall.

Snow has paralysed key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remains blocked near the NAVYUG Tunnel. The Mughal Road, Sinthan Road, Sonamarg-Kargil Road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road are also impassable. Authorities have urged commuters to delay travel until conditions improve. For updates, travelers can contact traffic control units in Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Kargil.

Train services between Banihal and Baramulla are suspended due to heavy snow accumulation. Officials stated that services would remain halted until at least 1 p.m., pending clearance of the track by a snow cutter-equipped locomotive.

The snowfall has significantly impacted the power supply, with only 42.13% of Kashmir’s feeders operational, according to Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL). Srinagar's best-performing division, ED-2, has restored 79% of its feeders, but widespread outages continue across the region.

The snowfall also disrupted academic schedules. The University of Kashmir and Cluster University postponed all examinations slated for Saturday.

Meanwhile, authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation and snow clearance machines too have been deployed for road clearance.

TAGGED:

SRINAGAR AIRPORT KASHMIR WINTER SNOWFALL IN SRINAGAR KASHMIR SNOW FALL

