Heavy Rains To Lash Telangana, Odisha For 4 More Days: IMD Issues Alert After LoPAR Formation

Hyderabad: The low pressure over Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in Telangana and Odisha until Monday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for several districts across both the states, warning of gusty winds and extremely heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 days.
The district authorities have been asked to remain alert and take precautionary measures.
Warning In Telangana
As per IMD forecast, heavy rainfall in likely in several parts of Telangana for the next four days owing to formation of a low pressure area (LoPAR) over the north Bay of Bengal on Thursday. Gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are also expected during the showers.
In view of the forecast, the IMD issued a yellow alert for many districts, warning of moderate to heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, with the intensity likely to spread across all districts by Sunday and Monday. A trough from the Arabian Sea extending over southern Chhattisgarh is also contributing to the rainfall activity.
On Thursday, heavy rainfall lashed several places including Hyderabad, disrupting normal life. Overflowing canals submerged low-level bridges in parts of Bhupalapally and Khammam districts.
As per reports, incessant rainfall across the state has left rivers like Kinnerasani, Murredu, Jilleru and Thaliperu in spate in Mulugu and Bhadradri districts. In Khammam, cattle herders remained stranded after floodwaters entered Chinnamandava village. Receiving information, SDRF and local police rushed for rescue operation with the help of boats.
Rain Forecast
On Friday, rainfall is likely to lash Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Medak and Kamareddy. For the subsequent day, rainfall alert has been issued for all districts of Telangana. On Sunday, there is forecast of rain in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy. Similarly on Monday, there is possibility of heavy rainfall in all the above places along with Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently in Delhi, has directed all district collectors to stay vigilant and take proactive measures in the wake of continuous rains. In a review with CMO officials, the CM said, "All departments must coordinate to prevent inconvenience to the public. People in low-lying and flood-prone areas should be alerted. Ensure there is no loss of life or property due to the rains."
Warning In Odisha
IMD informed that under the influence of low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls and thunderstorm activity with lightning is very likely over several districts of Odisha till July 28, 2025.
As per the prediction, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting upto 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coasts, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts from July 24-28.
July 24, 2025
The weather department further said that sea condition is very likely to remain rough to very rough during the period. "Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from July 24-28," IMD stated.
