Heavy Rains To Lash Telangana, Odisha For 4 More Days: IMD Issues Alert After LoPAR Formation

Hyderabad: The low pressure over Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in Telangana and Odisha until Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for several districts across both the states, warning of gusty winds and extremely heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 days.

The district authorities have been asked to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

Warning In Telangana

As per IMD forecast, heavy rainfall in likely in several parts of Telangana for the next four days owing to formation of a low pressure area (LoPAR) over the north Bay of Bengal on Thursday. Gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are also expected during the showers.

In view of the forecast, the IMD issued a yellow alert for many districts, warning of moderate to heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, with the intensity likely to spread across all districts by Sunday and Monday. A trough from the Arabian Sea extending over southern Chhattisgarh is also contributing to the rainfall activity.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall lashed several places including Hyderabad, disrupting normal life. Overflowing canals submerged low-level bridges in parts of Bhupalapally and Khammam districts.

As per reports, incessant rainfall across the state has left rivers like Kinnerasani, Murredu, Jilleru and Thaliperu in spate in Mulugu and Bhadradri districts. In Khammam, cattle herders remained stranded after floodwaters entered Chinnamandava village. Receiving information, SDRF and local police rushed for rescue operation with the help of boats.

Rain Forecast