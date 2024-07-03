Heavy Rains Paralyse Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region; Railway Tracks Submerged, Roads Blocked (ETV Bharat)

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours, severely affecting daily life and transportation. The downpour has led to waterlogging and landslides, blocking several roads and impacting railway operations in the area.

Impact On Railways And Roads

Lalkuan railway station bore the brunt of the relentless rains, with the Kashipur-Lalkuan railway track completely submerged. This inundation disrupted train services on the Kashiour-Bareilly route, affecting commuters travelling through the region. Reports indicated that floodwaters from the nearby Guala and Nandhaue rivers compounded the situation exacerbating water levels on the railway tracks and nearby settlements like Nagina Colony, where homes were flooded.

Efforts are underway by railway officials to drain the water from the tracks, with hopes that normal operations can resume once the water levels recede sufficiently.

In addition to the railway disruptions, road transport has also been severely hampered. Reports from Nainital district also highlight the closure of 14 roads, including one major highway and 13 rural routes due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. The Kathgodam Simaliya Band Sanni Highway is among those affected, causing significant inconvenience to commuters and transport operators.