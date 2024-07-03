ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Paralyse Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region; Railway Tracks Submerged, Roads Blocked

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

Persistent rainfall in the Kumaon region has led to severe disruptions, with railway tracks submerged at Lalkuan station and multiple roads closed due to landslides. Schools were also closed in Nainital district as heavy rains inundated homes and disrupted transportation.

Railway Tracks submerged at Lalkuan station (ETV Bharat)

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours, severely affecting daily life and transportation. The downpour has led to waterlogging and landslides, blocking several roads and impacting railway operations in the area.

Impact On Railways And Roads

Lalkuan railway station bore the brunt of the relentless rains, with the Kashipur-Lalkuan railway track completely submerged. This inundation disrupted train services on the Kashiour-Bareilly route, affecting commuters travelling through the region. Reports indicated that floodwaters from the nearby Guala and Nandhaue rivers compounded the situation exacerbating water levels on the railway tracks and nearby settlements like Nagina Colony, where homes were flooded.

Efforts are underway by railway officials to drain the water from the tracks, with hopes that normal operations can resume once the water levels recede sufficiently.

In addition to the railway disruptions, road transport has also been severely hampered. Reports from Nainital district also highlight the closure of 14 roads, including one major highway and 13 rural routes due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. The Kathgodam Simaliya Band Sanni Highway is among those affected, causing significant inconvenience to commuters and transport operators.

Local Response and Impact On Communities

The district administration has responded by issuing directives to close all schools up to class 12 in Nainital district on Wednesday, ensuring the safety of students amidst the challenging weather conditions.

In Haldwani, one of the worst-hit areas, drain water has overflowed onto the streets, further complicating the movement of vehicles. Authorities are actively engaged in managing the situation, focusing on clearing debris and restoring essential services.

Current Weather Conditions and Future Outlook

Meteorological data from Nainital recorded an average rainfall of 46.4 mm, with significant discharge from Gaula and Kosi Barrages to manage the excess water flow. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to reopen the closed roads in Pithoragarh district, where key motorways such as Dharchula Gunji and Thal Nachani remain impassable due to landslides at various locations.

As the region braces for continued rainfall, local authorities remain vigilant, urging residents to exercise caution and monitor updates from official channels regarding the evolving weather situation.

