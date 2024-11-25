ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Likely In Tamil Nadu; Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed in Nagapattinam

Chennai: A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to strengthen into a deep depression within the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast over the next two days, according to Balachandran, Director of the Chennai Meteorological Centre. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash delta districts, including Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai for the next two days, he has warned.

Addressing the media at the Chennai Meteorological Centre in Nungambakkam, Balachandran said, "A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to move northwestwards and strengthen into a deep depression in the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast in the next two days," Balachandran said.

"Due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the delta districts including Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai for the next two days. Similarly, heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at a few places in the interior districts including Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur and Kallakurichi," he added.

Weather Forecast for Tamil Nadu:

Nov 26: Very heavy rain is forecasted in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur. Heavy rain is expected in Villupuram, Cuddalore and other districts.