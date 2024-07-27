ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Likely In Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan; Moderate Showers Elsewhere

Hyderabad: The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat and heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka and eastern Rajasthan till tomorrow. A forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for central India in the next two days.

Incessant rainfall triggering flash floods and landslides disrupted life across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, flooding highways and roads while multiple damages and disruptions were reported across the states.

IMD predicts more rains:

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. "The Well Marked Low Pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha now lies as a Low Pressure area over the same region. The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during next 24 hours," IMD stated in its press release today.

A light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to be expected in west and central India during the next five days. Also, isolated and very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand till July 31 and east Rajasthan till July 28. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on July 28.

There may be very heavy rainfall at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today, east Madhya Pradesh on today and July 3, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra on till tomorrow and Saurashtra and Kutch tomorrow.

In southern India, very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Kerala and coastal Karnataka till tomorrow. Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe tomorrow, coastal Karnataka on today and tomorrow and south interior Karnataka today.

East and northeastern India may witness moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the next five days. Very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Nagaland and Manipur on July 29 and 30. Heavy rains are expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Monday and Gangetic West Bengal on July 31.

Uttarakhand: