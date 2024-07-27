ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Likely In Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan; Moderate Showers Elsewhere

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

With many states already battling against landslides and cloudburst triggered by incessant rainfall, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of the country in the next five days.

Heavy Rains Predicted In Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan; Moderate Showers Elsewhere
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat and heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka and eastern Rajasthan till tomorrow. A forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for central India in the next two days.

Incessant rainfall triggering flash floods and landslides disrupted life across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, flooding highways and roads while multiple damages and disruptions were reported across the states.

IMD predicts more rains:

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. "The Well Marked Low Pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha now lies as a Low Pressure area over the same region. The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during next 24 hours," IMD stated in its press release today.

A light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to be expected in west and central India during the next five days. Also, isolated and very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand till July 31 and east Rajasthan till July 28. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on July 28.

There may be very heavy rainfall at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today, east Madhya Pradesh on today and July 3, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra on till tomorrow and Saurashtra and Kutch tomorrow.

In southern India, very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Kerala and coastal Karnataka till tomorrow. Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe tomorrow, coastal Karnataka on today and tomorrow and south interior Karnataka today.

East and northeastern India may witness moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the next five days. Very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Nagaland and Manipur on July 29 and 30. Heavy rains are expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Monday and Gangetic West Bengal on July 31.

Uttarakhand:

A cloudburst last night caused Yamuna river to surge leading to an alarming rise in the water level, collapsing Yamunotri Dham embankments. Several pilgrims and tourists were stranded after the Madhyamaheshwar route was blocked due a landslide following the cloudburst. Later an SDRF team airlifted the stranded people to a safer location.

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said that movement of vehicles on three National Highways and 28 rural roads were disrupted and efforts are on to restore the traffic movement. The continuous rains have increased the water level of Alakananda River in Badrinath, Chamoli Police said.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, the NDRF team rescued five persons, including a child and an ailing woman from flood-hit Mithila Nagari of Navsari. Officials said that since morning 20,000 food packets were sent to the flood-affected areas.

Chhattisgarh:

In Chhattisgarh, a flood-like situation has arisen in Ganeshpur village of Baloda Bazar due to a brech in Dharchula dam. NDRF officials said that a team from Bhilai has reached the spot and rescued three persons with the help of SDRF. A team of 36 personnel and four boats have been pressed for service here, the NDRF official added.

Maharashtra:

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai disrupted flight operations yesterday. Many rivers are flowing above danger mark and the bridge over Pavana river has been closed for traffic after it was inundated. Also, a landslide was reported from Lavasa.

Educational institutes were directed to remain close today. CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar took stock of relief operations in Pune. The fire brigade and disaster management teams are working round the hour to rescue stranded residents of affected areas. Around 70 stranded people were recued from Nimbjanagar area of Pune this morning.

Read more

Nationwide Flooding and Rainfall Crisis: Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Disruptions and Fatalities

Hyderabad: The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat and heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka and eastern Rajasthan till tomorrow. A forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for central India in the next two days.

Incessant rainfall triggering flash floods and landslides disrupted life across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, flooding highways and roads while multiple damages and disruptions were reported across the states.

IMD predicts more rains:

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. "The Well Marked Low Pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha now lies as a Low Pressure area over the same region. The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during next 24 hours," IMD stated in its press release today.

A light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to be expected in west and central India during the next five days. Also, isolated and very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand till July 31 and east Rajasthan till July 28. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on July 28.

There may be very heavy rainfall at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today, east Madhya Pradesh on today and July 3, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra on till tomorrow and Saurashtra and Kutch tomorrow.

In southern India, very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Kerala and coastal Karnataka till tomorrow. Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe tomorrow, coastal Karnataka on today and tomorrow and south interior Karnataka today.

East and northeastern India may witness moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the next five days. Very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Nagaland and Manipur on July 29 and 30. Heavy rains are expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Monday and Gangetic West Bengal on July 31.

Uttarakhand:

A cloudburst last night caused Yamuna river to surge leading to an alarming rise in the water level, collapsing Yamunotri Dham embankments. Several pilgrims and tourists were stranded after the Madhyamaheshwar route was blocked due a landslide following the cloudburst. Later an SDRF team airlifted the stranded people to a safer location.

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said that movement of vehicles on three National Highways and 28 rural roads were disrupted and efforts are on to restore the traffic movement. The continuous rains have increased the water level of Alakananda River in Badrinath, Chamoli Police said.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, the NDRF team rescued five persons, including a child and an ailing woman from flood-hit Mithila Nagari of Navsari. Officials said that since morning 20,000 food packets were sent to the flood-affected areas.

Chhattisgarh:

In Chhattisgarh, a flood-like situation has arisen in Ganeshpur village of Baloda Bazar due to a brech in Dharchula dam. NDRF officials said that a team from Bhilai has reached the spot and rescued three persons with the help of SDRF. A team of 36 personnel and four boats have been pressed for service here, the NDRF official added.

Maharashtra:

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai disrupted flight operations yesterday. Many rivers are flowing above danger mark and the bridge over Pavana river has been closed for traffic after it was inundated. Also, a landslide was reported from Lavasa.

Educational institutes were directed to remain close today. CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar took stock of relief operations in Pune. The fire brigade and disaster management teams are working round the hour to rescue stranded residents of affected areas. Around 70 stranded people were recued from Nimbjanagar area of Pune this morning.

Read more

Nationwide Flooding and Rainfall Crisis: Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Disruptions and Fatalities

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEAVY RAINS PREDICTED IN GUJARATHEAVY RAINFALLRAINFALL TRIGGERING FLASH FLOODSRAINFALL IN PARTS OF COUNTRY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.