Heavy Rains Likely In Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan; Moderate Showers Elsewhere

Hyderabad: The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat and heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka and eastern Rajasthan till tomorrow. A forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for central India in the next two days.
Incessant rainfall triggering flash floods and landslides disrupted life across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, flooding highways and roads while multiple damages and disruptions were reported across the states.
IMD predicts more rains:
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. "The Well Marked Low Pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha now lies as a Low Pressure area over the same region. The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during next 24 hours," IMD stated in its press release today.
A light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to be expected in west and central India during the next five days. Also, isolated and very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand till July 31 and east Rajasthan till July 28. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on July 28.
There may be very heavy rainfall at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today, east Madhya Pradesh on today and July 3, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra on till tomorrow and Saurashtra and Kutch tomorrow.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Bhopal city following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/YehndT38Ee— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024
In southern India, very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Kerala and coastal Karnataka till tomorrow. Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe tomorrow, coastal Karnataka on today and tomorrow and south interior Karnataka today.
East and northeastern India may witness moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the next five days. Very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Nagaland and Manipur on July 29 and 30. Heavy rains are expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Monday and Gangetic West Bengal on July 31.
Uttarakhand:
A cloudburst last night caused Yamuna river to surge leading to an alarming rise in the water level, collapsing Yamunotri Dham embankments. Several pilgrims and tourists were stranded after the Madhyamaheshwar route was blocked due a landslide following the cloudburst. Later an SDRF team airlifted the stranded people to a safer location.
#WATCH | Due to the continuous rain in the Chamoli district, the water level of the Alakananda River in Badrinath has increased considerably. Due to this, the people living on the river banks are being shifted to safer places: Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2024
(Video source - Chamoli… pic.twitter.com/uw4AqZ6ede
Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said that movement of vehicles on three National Highways and 28 rural roads were disrupted and efforts are on to restore the traffic movement. The continuous rains have increased the water level of Alakananda River in Badrinath, Chamoli Police said.
Gujarat:
In Gujarat, the NDRF team rescued five persons, including a child and an ailing woman from flood-hit Mithila Nagari of Navsari. Officials said that since morning 20,000 food packets were sent to the flood-affected areas.
#WATCH | Gujarat: NDRF team rescued five people, including a child and an ailing woman, from the flood-affected area in Mithila Nagari of Navsari. At least 30 people have been rescued from here. pic.twitter.com/G6cylRcR8X— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2024
Chhattisgarh:
In Chhattisgarh, a flood-like situation has arisen in Ganeshpur village of Baloda Bazar due to a brech in Dharchula dam. NDRF officials said that a team from Bhilai has reached the spot and rescued three persons with the help of SDRF. A team of 36 personnel and four boats have been pressed for service here, the NDRF official added.
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Due to the breach in Dharchula dam, a flood-like situation has arisen in Ganeshpur village of Baloda Bazar. pic.twitter.com/LcitWK88Lo— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024
Maharashtra:
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai disrupted flight operations yesterday. Many rivers are flowing above danger mark and the bridge over Pavana river has been closed for traffic after it was inundated. Also, a landslide was reported from Lavasa.
#WATCH | Pune: The fire department rescued 70 stranded people from the Nimbjanagar area of Pune city earlier today, as the city received heavy rainfall.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024
Visuals Source: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/NLxZmLEnSV
Educational institutes were directed to remain close today. CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar took stock of relief operations in Pune. The fire brigade and disaster management teams are working round the hour to rescue stranded residents of affected areas. Around 70 stranded people were recued from Nimbjanagar area of Pune this morning.
Nationwide Flooding and Rainfall Crisis: Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Disruptions and Fatalities