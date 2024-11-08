Heavy Rains Lash Southern Kerala; IMD Sounds Orange Alert In Three Districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As rains lashed several parts of southern Kerala on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in three districts in the state.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts for the day. In addition, a yellow alert was issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts.

An orange alert indicates very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm), while a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The IMD also advised against fishing activities along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast, citing the likelihood of strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned the public to remain indoors and avoid standing under trees or hoardings due to the potential for strong winds accompanying the heavy rains.