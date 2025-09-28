ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Lash Maharashtra: Shirdi Flooded, Families Shifted To Hotels; CM Reviews Relief Operations

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reviewed the heavy rainfall situation in Marathwada, Solapur, and other affected districts in the state, directing officials to intensify relief operations and ensure the timely evacuation of people in vulnerable areas.

Incessant rains since Saturday have battered Marathawada, inundating low-lying roads, bridges and villages in the traditionally drought-prone region. Solapur too has reported crop damage and waterlogging, with dams filling rapidly; water discharge has been increased in several places, raising flood concerns.

The Chief Minister's Office said Fadnavis held discussions with collectors of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Solapur districts. He instructed officials to remain on the ground, monitor relief efforts, and ensure proper arrangements for food, drinking water, and healthcare at relief camps.

Taking note of the fodder shortages, the CM also directed immediate supply for livestock. He asked the Water Resources Department to coordinate with local administrations and maintain a high alert over dam discharges.