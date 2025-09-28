Heavy Rains Lash Maharashtra: Shirdi Flooded, Families Shifted To Hotels; CM Reviews Relief Operations
Incessant rains triggered flooding across Maharashtra, prompting CM Fadnavis to order evacuations and dam monitoring.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reviewed the heavy rainfall situation in Marathwada, Solapur, and other affected districts in the state, directing officials to intensify relief operations and ensure the timely evacuation of people in vulnerable areas.
Incessant rains since Saturday have battered Marathawada, inundating low-lying roads, bridges and villages in the traditionally drought-prone region. Solapur too has reported crop damage and waterlogging, with dams filling rapidly; water discharge has been increased in several places, raising flood concerns.
The Chief Minister's Office said Fadnavis held discussions with collectors of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Solapur districts. He instructed officials to remain on the ground, monitor relief efforts, and ensure proper arrangements for food, drinking water, and healthcare at relief camps.
Taking note of the fodder shortages, the CM also directed immediate supply for livestock. He asked the Water Resources Department to coordinate with local administrations and maintain a high alert over dam discharges.
According to official data, 1.25 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Jayakwadi project into the Godavari river on Sunday, with discharge expected to rise further. From the Majalgaon dam, 41,701 cusecs of water is being released, down from 95,000 cusecs earlier. Ujani dam discharge stood at 1 lakh cusecs, while the Sina Kolefaon dam released between 60,000- 75,000 cusecs.
Torrential rain also lashed Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, leading to flooding in several areas. In Laxminagar, water entered homes, forcing 15 families to evacuate. They were shifted to the Mandai Palace Hotel, where hotelier Pratil Shelke offered free rooms and means until conditions improve.
The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) also stepped in, arranging shelter at its devotee residence and providing food for affected families. Local officials, including municipal authorities, are working to drain accumulated water. Residents, however, expressed frustration over recurring flooding during monsoons and urged permanent solutions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for Marathwada, Konkan, and central Maharashtra till September 30, warning of possible urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.