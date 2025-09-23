ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Lash Maharashtra, Dharashiv MP Joins NDRF To Rescue Stranded Family

Amidst this, Dharashiv MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and MLA Kailas Patil assisted the rescue teams in the ongoing relief operations in the flood-affected areas. He even helped in rescuing a family trapped in floodwaters in Vadner village of Paranda taluka.

Among the worse-hit districts is Dharashiv, where rains wreaked havoc in Paranda, Bhum and Vashi talukas here. Nearly 92 villages across the district have been inundated, affecting 64,029 farmers. As per preliminary data collected by the district administration, crops on an area of ​​62,985 hectares have been completely damaged.

Dharashiv: Heavy rains have triggered a flood-like situation in parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday amid large-scale discharge of water from dams, disrupting normal life. Presently, relief and rescue operations have been launched in the flood-affected areas by the administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

The Shiv Sena leader himself entered the floodwaters to ensure the family's safe evacuation. This family of four had remained trapped in their house without food or water since 2 am, waiting for assistance. On information, the MP accompanied by the NDRF team reached the spot and with the help of villagers, entered chest-deep water, pulled all four out and evacuated them to safety.

"If this situation had happened to my family, I would not have stayed at home," Rajenimbalkar said. He also demanded that the government provide urgent assistance to the farmers.

Rajenimbalkar later shared a video of the rescue operation on his X handle. "Today, the heartfelt joy of saving the lives of the citizens of Vadner, Tal. Paranda..!," he posted.

Due to incessant rains in Paranda taluka, Chandni, Ulka and Ulfa rivers flooded nearby areas. Around 250 to 300 citizens marooned in Rui, Dudhi, Dhagpimpri, Devgaon (Khu) and Vadner villages were safely evacuated with the help of the district disaster management team, Army, NDRF and helicopter. Among those rescued include 13 tribals from Rui, 12 from Lakhi, 8 from Dhagpimpri and 35 from Vadner.

Meanwhile, nearly 70,000 cusecs of water has been discharged from the Sina Kolegaon dam, 44,655 cusecs from the Khasapur dam and 31,561 cusecs from the Chandni dam, causing massive flooding in adjoining villages.