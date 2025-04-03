Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Bring Relief from Heat

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

Motorists and locals had a tough time as roads were flooded in the city's Begum Bazaar, Koti, Sultan Bazaar, Abids, Basheer Bagh, Nampally, Liberty, Himayat Nagar, Narayana Guda and Lakdikapul Tank Bund localities. Traffic was diverted from Khairatabad to Panjagutta as the main road at Khairatabad was flooded. Vehicles plying on the route were diverted towards Hotel Taj Krishna.

The highest rainfall in Himayat Nagar was 76 millimeters.

Two women narrowly escaped as a tree fell on the car in which they were travelling near Mercury Hotel in Khairatabad. The women were safely evacuated from the car by rescue teams. Heavy rains also battered Secunderabad, where traffic came to a halt at Thirumalgiri, Bowenpally, Alwal, Marredpally, Chilkalguda, Patni and Paradise localities.

There was a slight gust that fell from a minar in Charminar. A portion of this fell on the Bhagyalakshmi temple below. There was no damage in this incident.

Vehicular traffic stopped for a while as water stopped at a meter height under the Malakpet Railway Bridge. Traffic was halted as the floodwater was flowing on Raj Bhavan Road. Water accumulated on the Telugu Flyover. Many trees collapsed. Traffic between Khairatabad and Panjagutta was stalled.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad had predicted rain for the rest of the week, with thunderstorms expected across the city and surrounding districts. The downpour began around 2 pm, with strong winds making driving hazardous. Traffic slowed down in several areas due to poor visibility and waterlogging. Meanwhile, the rains provided relief to the citizens from the searing heat prevailing for the last few days. The residents welcomed the refreshing change, with social media flooded with pictures and videos capturing the drizzle over the city’s skyline. Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution on slippery roads.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has predicted rains in all districts of Telangana till Sunday. The day and night time temperatures, which were hovering above normal for a while, are also set to drop. “Maximum temperatures are likely to fall slightly for today, from tomorrow gradual fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next four days,” the IMD-Hyderabad in its latest forecast said.