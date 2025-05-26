ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Kerala's Northern Districts; Relief Camps Opened

Visitors at beach during rainfall with strong winds, in Kochi, Kerala, Sunday, May 25, 2025. ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy downpours continued to wreak havoc in the northern districts of Kerala, where people were shifted to relief camps and safer locations in many places. According to reports, heavy rainfall has caused widespread tree uprooting across the state, affecting villages, towns, and high ranges, while swollen water bodies threaten residents in several districts.

With intense rains continuing, several tribal families from Puzhamkuni hamlet in Wayanad's Sultan Bathery were moved to relief camps, district authorities said on Monday. Relief camps were opened in Bathery, and the NDRF team is camping in the district, they added.

Fireforce personnel and police had a tough time in Thrissur district, where widespread uprooting of trees posed a danger and caused traffic snarls in various places due to continuous rains. An uprooted tree fell upon the Thrissur-Guruvayoor rail route, and efforts are on to remove the logs, sources said.

Intense winds, accompanied by incessant rains, made life miserable in the high ranges of Palakkad district, including the Attappadi and Nelliyampathy areas, they added. Several people were shifted to relief camps in neighbouring Kozhikode district, where heavy rains have been lashing since Sunday, cutting across villages and high ranges.

Kozhikode district authorities urged local residents to exercise caution as the water level of Poonoorpuzha is above the danger level at Kolikkal and above the warning level in Kunnamangalam.