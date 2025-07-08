Heavy Rains In Kolkata, Adjoining Districts Cause Waterlogging, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Kolkata: Due to a low pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal coupled with monsoon, heavy rains lashed Kolkata and several southern districts of the state since early Tuesday, leading to waterlogging on many roads and low-lying areas.

The Alipore Meteorological Office has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in five south Bengal districts namely Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Howrah. Similarly, alert for heavy to moderate rains has been sounded for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts of north Bengal. The weather office has urged people to stay in safe place during thunderstorm and heavy rainfall.

A waterlogged street in Kolkata (ETV Bharat)

Overnight rains flooded several parts of the city, including Central Avenue, Muktarambabu Street, College Street, Nirdan Park, Bibi Ganguly Street, Kasba, Tollygunge, Garia, Nayabad, Jadavpur, Brahmapur, Picnic Garden, Jodhpur Park, Behala and other areas.

According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation sources, 80 mm of rain was recorded in Maniktala from 2 am to 8 am, 77 mm in Dutta Bagan, 78 mm in Birpara and 68 mm in Marcus Square. This apart, there was 66 millimeters of rain in Ballygunge, 47 millimeters in Chetla, 67 millimeters in Mominpur and 63 millimeters in Kalighat, 195 millimeters in Jodhpur Park, 62 millimeters in Dhapa, 63 millimeters in Tapsia, 69 millimeters in Ultodanga, 70 millimeters in Kamdahari, 78 millimeters in Palmer Bridge area and 79 millimeters in Thanthania.

Office-goers had a tough time (ETV Bharat)

Alipore Meteorological Office stated 81.6 millimeters of rain was recorded in Alipore, 99.3 millimeters in Dum Dum and 88.3 millimeters in Salt Lake.

Office-goers had a harrowing time this morning due to the waterlogged streets. KMC launched an immediate effort to drain the accumulated water. A KMC official assured that even if the rain water gets accumulated, work is underway to drain it through various pumping stations. However, situation may deteriorate if rains continue as all the lock gates will be closed due to the tide in the Ganges.