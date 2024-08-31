ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains In Andhra Pradesh: 9 Killed, Severe Waterlogging In Many Areas, Traffic Disrupted

Amaravati: At least seven people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh as torrential downpour continues to wreak havoc in the state.

Three persons, including two kids, were killed after their car was washed away in the Uppalapadu drain due to heavy rainfall in Guntur district. The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra, a school teacher and his two sons, Satvik and Manvit. Raghvendra was returning home with his children after school. He kept driving his car despite severe waterlogging on the roads and finally the vehicle was swept away.

All three persons got trapped inside the car and died. The bodies were later recovered by officials.

This apart, four persons were killed and five others were injured in separate incidents following a landslide in Vijayawada's Mugalrajapuram. The injured were shifted to the local hospitals for treatment.

Many houses were damaged due to the landslide and officials are presently probing into the extent of damage. Durga Flyover, the main bridge in the city, has been closed and traffic is prohibited on Kanaka Durga Temple Ghat Road.

A motorist was swept away while crossing a stream in Krishna district.

It has been raining incessantly since last night leaving several rivers overflowing. Water has entered many government offices including Pandit Nehru Bus Stand, which is the biggest bus stand in the state. Several bus stands, police stations and temples in Machilipatnam, Gudivada and Gannavaram areas were submerged in water.