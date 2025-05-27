ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Give Relief To Delhiites; Cloudy Weather Expected In Delhi Today

According to the meteorological department, partly cloudy weather is expected on Tuesday with periodical thunderstorms.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Day after heavy rains in Delhi, the meteorological department has predicted cloudy weather in the national capital on Tuesday.

Monday's heavy rain brought mercury down by several notches and disrupted normal life due to water-logging at several places, flight delays and traffic gridlocks.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi was much lower than normal on Monday. The maximum temperature was 35.1 degrees Celsius, which was 5.3 degrees below normal. Likewise, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.4 degrees below normal. The humidity level in the air ranged from 90 to 59 percent.

Today's Forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather is expected on Tuesday with periodical thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees and the minimum temperature may be 27 degrees. More or less similar weather is expected till May 29. According to the weatherman, periods of storm and rain will return on 30 and 31 May prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a yellow alert.

Heavy Rains Bring Down Pollution Levels

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CCB), the average air quality index in the capital Delhi till 6:30 am on Monday was 111. With regard to Delhi NCR cities, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 77, Ghaziabad 88, Greater Noida 96, Gurugram 110 and Noida 95 points.

In Delhi, the AQI level was 97 at Mathura Road, 78 at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, 82 at IGI Airport, 97 at Dilshad Garden, 91 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 99 at Okhla Phase 2, 100 at Pusha, 93 at RK Puram, 82 at Major Dhyanchand Stadium, 73 at Lodhi Road, 97 at Najafgarh, 86 at Mandir Marg and 77 at Nehru Nagar.

