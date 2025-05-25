Heavy Rains Forecast For Karnataka On Sunday, IMD Issues Red Alert

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka on Sunday. The city began the day with overcast skies at 5:53 AM, and the weather is expected to remain cloudy with showers throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 21°C and 24°C, with humidity reaching up to 92 per cent. Sunset is expected at 6:41 PM.

Red Alert for Coastal and Interior Karnataka

A red alert has been issued by the IMD for the coastal regions, south interior Karnataka, and north interior Karnataka. These areas are expected to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning. Wind speeds may reach 50–60 km/h in some places, raising concerns about minor damage due to fallen trees and power outages.

Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall

Rain is forecast in several districts, including Bagalkote, Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Raichur, Yadgir, Belagavi, and Uttara Kannada. Authorities have warned of potential disruptions to electricity and road traffic due to intense showers in these regions.

KSNDMC Shares Seven-Day Forecast

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared an extended weather forecast on X (formerly Twitter). The post read:

“Moderate to heavy rainfall, with scattered thunder and lightning across the state, and very heavy rainfall at isolated places, is likely in coastal and Malnad districts from today to May 27. IMD has issued a #RedAlert. #KSNDMC.”

Safety Advisory for Residents

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an advisory requesting people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Residents are advised not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms and to unplug electrical appliances during rainfall to avoid hazards.

Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has arrived early in Kerala, marking its earliest onset in 16 years. According to the IMD, the monsoon typically reaches Kerala by June 1, but this year it has arrived ahead of schedule.

This is the earliest onset since 2009 and may signal an early spread across parts of India. However, weather experts caution that an early monsoon in Kerala does not automatically mean early rainfall across the country, as multiple global and regional factors influence its movement.

Above-Normal Rainfall Likely This Year

In its earlier forecast, the IMD predicted higher-than-average rainfall for the 2025 monsoon season. The forecast has also downplayed the impact of El Niño, which is usually associated with reduced rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.