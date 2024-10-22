Heavy Rains Flood Bengaluru, Stranded Residents Rescued Through Boats

Bengaluru: With heavy rains flooding large parts of Bengaluru, people have been stranded without food and power in many areas. The overnight downpour has further deteriorated the situated, prompting teams to rescue people using boats.

The area around Kendriya Vihara Apartment near Kogilu Cross in Yelahanka has been completely inundated with around 2,500 residents being stranded in their houses. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been pressed into service for providing assistance to the residents through boats.

Students in Yelahanka have been hit the most as many were found wading through rainwater as school buses could not arrive due to the flood-like situation that has risen.

A similar situation is being witnessed by the residents of Dwarka city in Chikkabanavara. Water of the Rajakaluve entered into the area, completely inundating it. Rainwater has entered into more than 30 houses and residents are unable to go out to get their essential supplies.

Several roads and underpasses were waterlogged leading to severe traffic congestion in many areas of Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, minority affairs and housing minister Zameer Ahmed Khan visited many waterlogged areas of his constituency, Chamarajpet, to take stock of the situation. Twenty families were given compensation of Rs 15,000 each. This apart, a holiday was declared in the schools and Anganwadis in Bengaluru City district yesterday.