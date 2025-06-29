ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Disrupt Life In Uttarakhand's Dehradun; Two Houses Collapse, No Casualties

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert due to heavy rain forecast in Uttarakhand for the next two days.

Images of one of the collapse house (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST

Dehradun: Normal life has been severely hit here in Uttarakhand following continuous heavy rainfall since late Saturday night. This also led to the collapse of two houses in the Kargi Grant area. However, officials said no casualties have been reported so far.

Police said emergency response teams, including the Kotwali Patel Nagar Police and Fire Service, immediately reached the area after receiving information from locals. “The two houses were severely damaged by the heavy downpour as both were situated near a riverbank,” they said.

The rescue teams were led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh and SP City Pramod Kumar, who visited the site to assess the situation.

At least 10 nearby houses had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure, with personnel from a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) force deployed to manage crowds and ensure safety, police said. SSP Singh confirmed that all personnel are on high alert to handle emergencies.

Separately, the edge of the road near the Malsi Zoo culvert also collapsed due to the relentless rain, following which barricades were installed to divert heavy vehicles. Tourists heading to Mussoorie have been advised to use alternate routes.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert due to heavy rain forecast in Uttarakhand for the next two days.

