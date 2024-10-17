Heavy Rains Disrupt Life In Several Parts Of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Heavy rainfall due to a low pressure system in the southwest Bay of Bengal has brought life to a standstill in many areas of Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

With several tracts of agricultural land waterlogged, paddy and vegetables, particularly tomatoes were badly damaged. Also, tobacco cultivation has been hit. Most of the rivers and streams are overflowing leaving the low-lying areas of the cities submerged under water. Traffic was also disrupted in many areas as the streets remained under knee-deep water.

Several areas waterlogged:

Nellore, Kadapa, Tirupati, Nandyala and many other cities and towns were flooded. This apart, Gollavanigunta, Pulavanigunta, Autonagar, Bhagatsingh colony near Renigunta and Jyotirau Phule colonies in Tirupati were also reeling under water. The situation is extremely bad for the residents of many low-lying colonies of Ongole city.

The railway underpass near Atmakuru bus stand, Kanakamahal centre and Muthukur junction in Nellore were trapped in water. Rainwater had also entered the houses in Magunta Layout underbridge, Ramalingapuram, Lecturers Colony, Harinathapuram Nagasai Mandir and others. Roads in Kadapa area appeared like ponds.

In several parts of Tirupati district, the causeways were flooded leading to a massive traffic disruption. Residents of many low-lying areas were shifted to other areas by local administration.

Traffic disrupted and roads closed:

With water flowing over the canal bridge at Govardhanapuram area of ​​Varadaiyapalem, traffic was disrupted on the Srikalahasti-Tada route. Traffic was blocked on the Renigunta-Mamandur road after many trees fell on the route while officials had to suspend traffic movement near Karakollu and other places due to overflowing Chatttoor stream in Thottambedu mandal and Erpedu-Modugulapalem Swarnamukhi river causeway.

Houses in Mullapudi tribal colony in Narayanapuram panchayat of Srikalahasti mandal were flooded and Ramanna pond was overflowing in Chadalawada of Naguluppalapadu mandal in Prakasam district following which, water entered the National Highway 216. Due to this, vehicles going towards Chila were diverted through the old bypass. The Mudigonda stream flowing between Karavadi-Guttikondavaripalem villages of Ongolu mandal is also flowing above the danger mark. The Sandfield area of ​​Visakhapatnam is inundated and many bikes and cars were submerged. The Uppada coast in Kakinada district has been eroded.

TTD takes measures for seamless darshan:

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken several precautionary measures in view of heavy rain warnings of the meteorological department. The authorities have made necessary arrangements so as to ensure that the devotees are not troubled. The TTD closed the Srivari Metu footpath and measures are on to avoid traffic congestions on the ghat roads while monitoring the landslides. Also, arrangements have been made for darshan and accommodation of the devotees.