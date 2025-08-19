Heavy Rains Batter Several Districts In Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several districts of Telangana, including Medak, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, and parts of Nizamabad, inundating fields and triggering floods in streams and canals. According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall was recorded in Wargal of Siddipet district at 23 cm, followed by Alladurg in Medak district with 22 cm.

In the Mulugu district, heavy downpours caused streams to overflow dangerously. Mangapeta recorded 17.5 cm, Eturunagaram 14.6 cm, and Venkatapuram 10.3 cm of rainfall. The Kamalapuram Erravagu in Mangapeta mandal flooded nearby houses, while Minister Seethakka inspected flood-hit areas in Eturunagaram and monitored the Godavari flow at Ramannagudem. At Tupakulagudem in Kannaigudem mandal, 59 gates of the Sammakka Barrage were lifted, releasing nearly 4.98 lakh cusecs of water downstream.

Aftermath of heavy rains in Telangana (ETV Bharad)

In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Addagudur received 16.4 cm of rainfall and Gundala 14.8 cm. Preliminary reports suggest that about 5,000 acres of paddy and 3,000 acres of cotton have been damaged. In Kamareddy district, rescue teams saved three shepherds, a farmer, and 656 sheep who were trapped in the Manjeera river after water was released from the Nizamsagar and Kaulasnala projects.

Meanwhile, landslides disrupted traffic on the Srisailam and Yadagirigutta routes. On the Srisailam main road, boulders rolled down from hills near the Project Viewpoint to Patalganga, inconveniencing motorists as debris remained uncleared till night.

Tragedy struck Jagityal district, where three women, Samina (50), Hasina (29), and Sheikh Afrin (28) went missing in the Maharashtra floods. Along with Sohel (22), they were returning from Udgir in Latur district to Deglur in Nanded when their car was swept away by floodwaters. While the driver and Sohel managed to swim to safety, the women were washed away. Search operations are underway.

The Met Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains for Adilabad, Asifabad, and Mancherial districts, and heavy rains for Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally in the next 24 hours. IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at many places over the state on Wednesday.

The department has warned that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

At the same time, the department has warned thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri districts of Telangana on Thursday.

