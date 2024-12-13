ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Batter Kerala: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three Districts

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned about strong winds and issued safety guidelines to help the public stay safe.

Heavy Rains Batter Kerala: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three Districts
Representational Image (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Thiruvananthapuram: Rains continued to lash parts of Kerala on Friday, and the India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange alert' for three southern districts. The orange alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts.

The IMD also issued a 'yellow alert' for six other districts across the state. An orange alert indicates 'very heavy rainfall' (6 cm to 20 cm), while a yellow alert signifies 'heavy rainfall' between (6 and 11 cm).

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned about strong winds and issued safety guidelines to help the public stay safe. On Thursday, the IMD issued a red alert for three districts and an orange alert for five districts in Kerala.

IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT IN KERALAKERALA RAINS

