Heavy Rainfall Leaves Surat Waterlogged, MET Warns Of More Showers

Surat: Incessant rainfall for the last three days has led to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many low-lying areas of Surat and adjoining areas.

In Surat, majority of the roads are waterlogged and water also entered several houses located in low-lying areas. Surat's Kamrej taluka is witnessing a flood-like situation while the service road on National Highway-48 in Navagam of Kamrej had knee-deep water, causing inconvenience to the pedestrians and drivers. There was severe waterlogging on the stretch from Kangaroo Circle to Godhra and many commuters were stranded near Maharana Pratap Chowk following the traffic congestion.

The administration has instructed residents to be alert. Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shalini Agarwal took stock of the situation by undertaking a constant ground-level monitoring. She directed the concerned officials to take immediate action to prevent excessive waterlogging in the city.

In rural areas of Surat, nearly 32 roads under the district panchayat have been closed for vehicular traffic. Although the state and national highways are open, administration has urged citizens to be cautious while travelling.