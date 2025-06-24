Heavy Rainfall Leaves Surat Waterlogged, MET Warns Of More Showers

Surat: Incessant rainfall for the last three days has led to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many low-lying areas of Surat and adjoining areas.
In Surat, majority of the roads are waterlogged and water also entered several houses located in low-lying areas. Surat's Kamrej taluka is witnessing a flood-like situation while the service road on National Highway-48 in Navagam of Kamrej had knee-deep water, causing inconvenience to the pedestrians and drivers. There was severe waterlogging on the stretch from Kangaroo Circle to Godhra and many commuters were stranded near Maharana Pratap Chowk following the traffic congestion.
The administration has instructed residents to be alert. Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shalini Agarwal took stock of the situation by undertaking a constant ground-level monitoring. She directed the concerned officials to take immediate action to prevent excessive waterlogging in the city.
In rural areas of Surat, nearly 32 roads under the district panchayat have been closed for vehicular traffic. Although the state and national highways are open, administration has urged citizens to be cautious while travelling.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed to vulnerable areas with boats, life jackets and cutter machines. While one SDRF team been kept on standby at SRP Vav Camp in Surat, another has been sent to Navsari.
Meanwhile, the supplementary examinations of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are currently underway. A call was received at the police control room of Surat city that a class 12 of SRP Residency in Kathodara village was unable to go to her examination centre in Katargam area due to heavy rainfall. The PCR van of Laskana police station immediately reached the student's house and took the examinee to the centre, an official said.
Bardoli has been witnessing the worst situation with most roads and pathways completely submerged. All low-lying areas are under knee-deep water.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bhavnagar, Navsari, Amreli, Valsad, Botad, Aravali, Mahisagar, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Bharuch and Pachmahal. It has asked residents to closely monitor the weather updates.