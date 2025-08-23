ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed, 1 Missing As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Jharkhand

A couple was washed away in a swelling river in the Chatra district of Jharkhand on Friday, an officer said.

Rescue personnel evacuate residents in an inflatable raft after severe flooding submerged roads and vehicles following continuous rainfall near Golden Leaf Resort in Jamshedpur on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Rescue personnel evacuate residents in an inflatable raft after severe flooding submerged roads and vehicles following continuous rainfall near Golden Leaf Resort in Jamshedpur on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 23, 2025 at 9:56 AM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: Five people were killed, one person was missing, and several others were injured as heavy rains wreaked havoc in parts of Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday morning.

A woman and her seven-year-old son died after their house collapsed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday night, they said. Eight more people were injured in the incident, which happened in Dandu village in Rajnagar block, they added.

"The woman and her son died during treatment at the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. Eight others were also injured as the kuchcha house of one Santosh Lohar collapsed," Rajnagar's BDO Malay Das told PTI.

The incident happened when relatives were visiting Lohar's house, a police officer said. In another incident in the district, a five-year-old died and three others were injured as the wall of a house collapsed on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Kol Shimla in the Kharsawan police station area, they said. A couple was washed away in a swelling river in Chatra district on Friday, an officer said.

The incident happened in Katghara village, he said. "The body of the husband was recovered, while the wife is still missing," Gidhour's BDO Rahul Dev told PTI. A person was also killed in Khairatola village in Pathalgada block of the district in a rain-related incident, officials said.

Read More

  1. Uttarkashi: Artificial Lake On Yamuna River Submerges Syanachatti, Villagers Evacuated
  2. Mumbai Gets Respite From Rains, Parts Of City See Sunlight

Ranchi: Five people were killed, one person was missing, and several others were injured as heavy rains wreaked havoc in parts of Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday morning.

A woman and her seven-year-old son died after their house collapsed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday night, they said. Eight more people were injured in the incident, which happened in Dandu village in Rajnagar block, they added.

"The woman and her son died during treatment at the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. Eight others were also injured as the kuchcha house of one Santosh Lohar collapsed," Rajnagar's BDO Malay Das told PTI.

The incident happened when relatives were visiting Lohar's house, a police officer said. In another incident in the district, a five-year-old died and three others were injured as the wall of a house collapsed on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Kol Shimla in the Kharsawan police station area, they said. A couple was washed away in a swelling river in Chatra district on Friday, an officer said.

The incident happened in Katghara village, he said. "The body of the husband was recovered, while the wife is still missing," Gidhour's BDO Rahul Dev told PTI. A person was also killed in Khairatola village in Pathalgada block of the district in a rain-related incident, officials said.

Read More

  1. Uttarkashi: Artificial Lake On Yamuna River Submerges Syanachatti, Villagers Evacuated
  2. Mumbai Gets Respite From Rains, Parts Of City See Sunlight

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHANDJHARKHAND RAINSRAIN RELATED INCIDENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.