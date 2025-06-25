ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Fears in Wayanad's Chooralmala, One Year After Deadly Landslides

Wayanad: Heavy rains over the past 24 hours have raised fears of fresh flooding and landslides in Wayanad's Mundakkai-Chooralmala region, just a year after deadly landslides claimed over 200 lives there. District officials reported on Wednesday that the Chooralmala river is in strong spate, with muddy water flowing forcefully and breaching the banks near the Bailey bridge.

Soil stored along both riverbanks for renovation work has been washed away, causing water to spill onto the Attamala road and surrounding areas. Local residents say they believe new landslides have occurred in the hills, particularly uphill near Punchirimattam inside forested areas. However, officials say there has been no confirmation so far.

"We have no confirmation of new landslides inside the forest, uphill Punchirimattam," the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

"The loose debris from previous events is coming down with the rain. This will likely continue for some time until all eroded materials are washed off," it said.