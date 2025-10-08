ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Leads To 10 KM-Long Traffic Gridlock In Gurugram; Commuters Agitated

Serpentine queues of vehicles were formed from the Delhi-Gurugram border to IFFCO Chowk as heavy rains turned roads into pools of rainwater.

Vehicles stranded on Delhi-Gurugram road amid heavy rains
Vehicles stranded on Delhi-Gurugram road amid heavy rains (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

Gurugram: Heavy rain on Tuesday evening disrupted traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram route leading to a massive 10-km long gridlock leaving commuters agitated.

Long queues of vehicles were formed from the Delhi-Gurugram border to IFFCO Chowk. Waterlogging occurred at many places, halting traffic movement. Roads turned into ponds in many areas, worsening traffic congestion. Thousands of people were stranded in their vehicles for hours.

The rainy season coincided with the time when most people were returning home from their offices and places of work. This worsened the traffic situation. A nearly 10-kilometer-long traffic jam stretched from Mahipalpur to IFFCO Chowk. A typical 30-40-minute journey took over two hours. Many employees reported that it took twice as long to reach home.

In the videos shared by people on the Internet, vehicles were seen moving at extremely slow speeds at key intersections like IFFCO Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Sikanderpur, and Rajiv Chowk. The rain also made the roads slippery, making the situation even worse. Traffic police officers were constantly trying to clear vehicles, but they seemed helpless in the face of the rain and the growing crowds. Traffic control at red lights was also difficult at many places.

Distressed Commuters Vent Out Anger On Social Media

Comuters distressed by the traffic jams took to social media. Photos and videos of the jams and waterlogging quickly went viral on X, Facebook, and Instagram. Some users questioned the administration's preparedness, while others shared the traffic situation in a humorous manner.

Waterlogging In Low-Lying Areas

The rain caused heavy waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Delhi-Gurugram. This not only exacerbated traffic congestion but also caused problems for drivers. Several two-wheelers broke down mid-road, and people were seen pushing them to get away. While the weather was pleasant, the traffic became a nightmare for the residents. Upon receiving information about the traffic jam, the Gurugram Traffic Police took charge and cleared it after much difficulty. Currently, the situation at the Delhi-Gurugram border remains normal.

