Heavy Rain Leads To 10 KM-Long Traffic Gridlock In Gurugram; Commuters Agitated

Gurugram: Heavy rain on Tuesday evening disrupted traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram route leading to a massive 10-km long gridlock leaving commuters agitated.

Long queues of vehicles were formed from the Delhi-Gurugram border to IFFCO Chowk. Waterlogging occurred at many places, halting traffic movement. Roads turned into ponds in many areas, worsening traffic congestion. Thousands of people were stranded in their vehicles for hours.

The rainy season coincided with the time when most people were returning home from their offices and places of work. This worsened the traffic situation. A nearly 10-kilometer-long traffic jam stretched from Mahipalpur to IFFCO Chowk. A typical 30-40-minute journey took over two hours. Many employees reported that it took twice as long to reach home.

In the videos shared by people on the Internet, vehicles were seen moving at extremely slow speeds at key intersections like IFFCO Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Sikanderpur, and Rajiv Chowk. The rain also made the roads slippery, making the situation even worse. Traffic police officers were constantly trying to clear vehicles, but they seemed helpless in the face of the rain and the growing crowds. Traffic control at red lights was also difficult at many places.