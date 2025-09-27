ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Odisha, Depression Crosses Coastal Areas

Bhubaneswar: A depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the south Odisha coast close to Gopalpur in Ganjam district early on Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain in several districts of the state, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department's report comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha, during which he will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore in sectors such as telecommunications, railways and higher education, officials said.

Initially, the place for the PM's public meeting was fixed at Berhampur in Ganjam district in the southern part of the state, but it was later changed to Jharsuguda due to a forecast of heavy rain in that region on Saturday.

However, the IMD said Jharsuguda is among nine districts where thunderstorms and lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph are likely to occur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the "depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours, crossed the south Odisha coast close to Gopalpur around 4.30 am Saturday".

Depression is a weather condition that follows a well-marked low-pressure system and precedes a cyclonic storm.