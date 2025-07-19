Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Waterlogging At Several Places

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Friday, leading to waterlogging on roads at several places.
The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agencies (HYDRAA) said its personnel shifted residents of localities hit by waterlogging to safer places in boats. HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath visited the rain-hit areas, it said. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the GHMC, police, city water works, electricity and other departments and agencies to work in coordination, an official release said.
He asked the HYDRAA, NDRF and SDRF to be alert to attend to civic issues arising out of heavy rains, it said.
Traffic disruptions were reported at Santosh Nagar, Madannapet, Secunderabad and other areas in the city following the rains. Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Cyberabad Police, conducted field inspections at areas where traffic disruptions were reported.
During the visit, the Joint Commissioner supervised and coordinated with officials of HYDRAA, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and instructed traffic police and civic authorities to undertake immediate dewatering operations and regulate traffic movement, the Cyberabad Police said in a release.
Ending a prolonged dry spell, many localities in the Telangana capital received rainfall. The health centre locality at Picket witnessed 76.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 73.5 mm of rain at Prashant Nagar Community Hall, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.
