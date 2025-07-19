ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Waterlogging At Several Places

Commuters move through a waterlogged road during rain, in Hyderabad on Friday ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Friday, leading to waterlogging on roads at several places.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agencies (HYDRAA) said its personnel shifted residents of localities hit by waterlogging to safer places in boats. HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath visited the rain-hit areas, it said. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the GHMC, police, city water works, electricity and other departments and agencies to work in coordination, an official release said.

He asked the HYDRAA, NDRF and SDRF to be alert to attend to civic issues arising out of heavy rains, it said.