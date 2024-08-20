ETV Bharat / state

Rains Lash Hyderabad; Six Struck Dead by Lightning; Govt Declares Holiday for Schools

Rains lashed Hyderabad as normal life affected (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for the educational institutions under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Rangareddy district today due to the constant rain since Tuesday morning.

A man identified as Anil from Ramnagar lost his life in the deluge. His body was found washed up on the road in floodwaters near Parsi Gutta, officials said.

All the colonies in the city were flooded due to heavy rain. Flood water reached many low-lying areas. GHMC and DRF staff are continuing the relief work. GHMC officials advised calling numbers 040-21111111 and 9000113667 in case of any problem. It rained heavily in the city. All major roads and colonies were flooded due to incessant rain starting early this morning. Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Nagole, and Alkapuri areas are experiencing heavy rain.

Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Nampally, Bashir Bagh, Himayat Nagar, Abids, Nampally, Kuthbullapur, Balanagar, Gajularamaram, Jagadgirigutta, Bahadur Palli, Suraram, Suchitra, Gundla Pochalli, Pate Basheerabad, Jedimetar also received torrential rain. Potholes have surfaced on roads in Vanasthalipuram, BN Reddy Nagar, Hayatnagar, Pedda Amberpet and Abdullahpurmet. The main road of Khairatabad was knee-deep in water.

Areas like Yusufguda and Srikrishnanagar were particularly hard hit, receiving about 5 cm of rain in just two hours. The city saw significant traffic jams across multiple roads. The people of the low-lying areas under Musheerabad are facing severe difficulties. Ramnagar, Parsigutta, Buddha Nagar, and Gangaputra colonies were heavily flooded.

In another incident, lightning struck Sukhnivas Apartment in Panjagutta Colony, causing significant damage. A car was destroyed when it fell onto a shed, and power lines were severed, plunging the area into darkness, officials added.

Floodwaters also surged under the Malakpet main road railway bridge, creating hazardous conditions. Meanwhile, traffic in Dabirpura came to a complete halt due to the intense flow of water. GHMC officials said people should be vigilant as the low-lying areas are completely submerged. Authorities have advised people not to venture out unless it is urgent.