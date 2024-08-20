Rains Lash Hyderabad; Six Struck Dead by Lightning; Govt Declares Holiday for Schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for the educational institutions under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Rangareddy district today due to the constant rain since Tuesday morning.
A man identified as Anil from Ramnagar lost his life in the deluge. His body was found washed up on the road in floodwaters near Parsi Gutta, officials said.
All the colonies in the city were flooded due to heavy rain. Flood water reached many low-lying areas. GHMC and DRF staff are continuing the relief work. GHMC officials advised calling numbers 040-21111111 and 9000113667 in case of any problem. It rained heavily in the city. All major roads and colonies were flooded due to incessant rain starting early this morning. Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Nagole, and Alkapuri areas are experiencing heavy rain.
Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Nampally, Bashir Bagh, Himayat Nagar, Abids, Nampally, Kuthbullapur, Balanagar, Gajularamaram, Jagadgirigutta, Bahadur Palli, Suraram, Suchitra, Gundla Pochalli, Pate Basheerabad, Jedimetar also received torrential rain. Potholes have surfaced on roads in Vanasthalipuram, BN Reddy Nagar, Hayatnagar, Pedda Amberpet and Abdullahpurmet. The main road of Khairatabad was knee-deep in water.
Areas like Yusufguda and Srikrishnanagar were particularly hard hit, receiving about 5 cm of rain in just two hours. The city saw significant traffic jams across multiple roads. The people of the low-lying areas under Musheerabad are facing severe difficulties. Ramnagar, Parsigutta, Buddha Nagar, and Gangaputra colonies were heavily flooded.
In another incident, lightning struck Sukhnivas Apartment in Panjagutta Colony, causing significant damage. A car was destroyed when it fell onto a shed, and power lines were severed, plunging the area into darkness, officials added.
Floodwaters also surged under the Malakpet main road railway bridge, creating hazardous conditions. Meanwhile, traffic in Dabirpura came to a complete halt due to the intense flow of water. GHMC officials said people should be vigilant as the low-lying areas are completely submerged. Authorities have advised people not to venture out unless it is urgent.
Meanwhile, rains also lashed Nizamabad and Siddipet districts. In Nizamabad, the district centre faced severe flooding, bringing traffic to a halt. A significant incident occurred near Kantheshwar under the RUB, where an RTC bus travelling from Hyderabad was stuck in floodwaters. Quick action by the police and locals ensured the safe rescue of all passengers. Heavy rains also affected Bhimgal, Kammarpally, and Mortad Mandals in the district.
Siddipet and Gadwal districts were not spared, with many Mandals experiencing similar downpours.
Six killed due to lightning strikes
Tragically, six people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across different locations. Among the victims were four farmers and two children. In Gadwal district, Rythu Nalla Reddy (28) from Aragidda village and Vemula Raju (40) from Katur village lost their lives while working in the fields. Adilakshmi (15) from Maldakal and Karthik (15) from Vikarabad district also died after being struck by lightning.
Karthik, a ninth-grade student, was struck while running home from the fields during the rain. In Manchiryala district, farmer Jakkula Bhaskar Goud (57) died after being struck by lightning on his way home, and Udutha Narayana (58) of Peddapalli district was killed while herding cattle home.
Yellow alert issued for Telangana
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, predicting moderate rains across many districts, including Adilabad, Kumurabhim Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagama, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajigiri
Residents cross flooded streams in Adilabad
In Adilabad district, the villages of Mamidiguda (G) and Mamidiguda (B) faced challenges due to overflowing streams during the rainy season. On Monday, villagers used sticks to support each other while crossing the flooded Vadgam river. Despite previously allocated funds for a bridge and road construction, progress has stalled due to elections and the onset of rains.