Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad As Normal Life Disrupted

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Friday evening as normal life was thrown out of gear. Heavy rainfall was accompanied by the winds. A low pressure was created in East and Central Telangana, which resulted into heavy rains in the city.

Due to heavy rain in many places, the roads turned into ponds at several places. Motorists on the roads were struck between the winds and the rain.

In Nampally, Himayat Nagar, Musheerabad and Khairatabad, there was a sudden wind. In the Nampally Red Hills, a tree collapsed on a transformer. A tree collapsed in front of the Nizam Law College in Basheer Bagh. This led to a traffic jam and vehicles were also stopped.

Two power poles have been erupted in a massive tree collapse in the Langerhouse Bapunagar colony. As a result, the power supply in the area was stalled.

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited officials said it would take about five hours to restore the power.