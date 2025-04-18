Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad As Normal Life Disrupted

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Friday evening as normal life was thrown out of gear. Heavy rainfall was accompanied by the winds. A low pressure was created in East and Central Telangana, which resulted into heavy rains in the city.
Due to heavy rain in many places, the roads turned into ponds at several places. Motorists on the roads were struck between the winds and the rain.
In Nampally, Himayat Nagar, Musheerabad and Khairatabad, there was a sudden wind. In the Nampally Red Hills, a tree collapsed on a transformer. A tree collapsed in front of the Nizam Law College in Basheer Bagh. This led to a traffic jam and vehicles were also stopped.
Two power poles have been erupted in a massive tree collapse in the Langerhouse Bapunagar colony. As a result, the power supply in the area was stalled.
Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited officials said it would take about five hours to restore the power.
The power supply was halted throughout the city as the winds were severe. Kutbullapur, Dundigal, Suchitra, Kompally and Jagadgirigutta received moderate rain. In the Secunderabad Cantonment Area, the tornadoes created a terrible atmosphere.
Rain water was accumulated under the Railway Bridge at Malakpet as traffic came to a standstill. Vehicle traffic resumed after a while. Amirpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjarahills and surrounding areas also received rainfall.
Rains also lashed Koti, Sultan Bazaar, Begum Bazar, Masab Tank, Karwan, Vanasthalipuram, Bhagyalatha, Hayat Nagar and Abdullapur. The power supply in these areas has been restored after the rain stopped.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, it is expected to rain in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Nagar Kurnool districts till 8.30pm. Officials said it would rain tomorrow.
Police chiefs have ordered the traffic staff to ensure that traffic jams are not formed. Emergency teams are also ready to enter the field if needed.