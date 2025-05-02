ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Floods Faridabad: Car Submerged In Underpass Due To Severe Waterlogging In The City

Faridabad: A sudden spell of intense rainfall Friday morning led to heavy waterlogging in Faridabad and parts of Delhi-NCR, causing traffic disruptions in several regions. The showers, accompanied by strong winds, turned Faridabad roads into mini-ponds, forcing authorities to divert major routes as commuters were left stranded for hours.

At the NHC-Greenfield underpass which was severely flooded, a car got completely submerged in water. Fortunately, the driver and occupant(s) managed to escape unharmed just in time. Receiving information, a traffic police team rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Without wasting anytime, Traffic police ASI Kailash, constable Ravinder, and Home Guard jawan Abhishek Dutta entered the flooded underpass and pulled out the car. "Public safety and service is our top priority. Whether it's rain or storm, we are always on alert 24*7. As soon as we receiving information about the vehicle getting stuck in water, we reached for immediate action," said ASI Kailash. The underpass was subsequently closed by the administration as a precautionary measure.

While the rainfall has brought much-needed relief from intense heat wave, denizens of Faridabad faced major inconvenience due to poor drainage system. People were stuck in traffic jams for hours owing to waterlogging in the low-lying areas and major roads of the city. "We face this same situation every year. The Municipal Corporation makes tall claims, but nothing changes," said local resident Ramesh Kumar.