Heavy Rain Ends Sweltering Heatwave In Kashmir; Wet Weather Likely To Continue For Now

Srinagar: The heatwave in the Kashmir valley has receded after intermittent rainfall in the valley for the last two days, reducing the precipitation deficit and ending a prolonged dry spell and humid days.

The heatwave had led to the closure of schools and colleges for 15 days but the government reopened the schools with morning timings, despite sharp criticism on social media.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the received rainfall from Monday evening morning, intermittently in different parts. Srinagar and other northern districts of the Valley received intense rainfall for a brief period of time which caused water logging at many low-lying locations.

A view of ranfall in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)

The rainfall brought relief from 15-days long heatwave and the two month long hot weather during which temperature hovered between 33-370 C, Director Indian Meteorological Department Kashmir Mukhtar Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

He said as per the forecast intermittent rain will continue in Jammu and Kashmir up to 11 July. “From 11 July onwards, there will be a period of dry weather with hot and humid days, with temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. And from 14 to 16 there are chances of more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

A view of Dal lake on a cloudy day in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (AFP)

The precipitation deficit of 50 percent for June and July has decreased, he said. The IMD issued a weeklong forecast, indicating that from 9-10th July, the weather will be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Few places of Kashmir and Jammu division may receive intense showers, torrential rain with possibility of heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division. From 11-13th July, hot and humid weather with a spell of light rain, thundershower will occur at scattered places, and from 14-16th July, a spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower will occur at many places,” it said.

The IMD advised the flash floods may occur at few vulnerable places with landslides and mudslides, and shooting stones during 9-10 July. There will be rise in water level in rivers, streams, local nalas and water logging in few low lying areas.

The heatwave and dry spell had impacted paddy and other agricultural activities, causing drought-like conditions at many places. It has caused water scarcity in the valley, drying up springs, streams and compelling the Jal Shakti department to supply water tankers.

A view of a market after fresh rainfall in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Tuesday's change in weather caused flash-floods in Mantipora village in Chattergul area in Anantnag district, inundating residential areas with sludge. Officials and locals said the inundation caused damage to a residential house of Gulzar Ahmad Salroo, but no casualties or injuries were reported. The house owner and his neighbours urged the government to assist the owner in repairing the house.

The intense rainfall in Uri sub division of Baramulla caused landslides, which disrupted the traffic movement on the Uri highway. Officials said the road was restored after a disruption of three-hours.