ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Batters Rajasthan, Kota Among Worst-Hit; CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Orders Relief Measures

Jaipur/Kota: Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, disrupting normal life across several districts. This also resulted in a flood-like situation in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Tonk, Chittorgarh and Sawai Madhopur. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in 11 districts.

According to officials, special teams comprising police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other forces have been formed for rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held emergency meetings with officials, directing them to stay vigilant in heavy rain-affected areas. While reviewing the relief and rescue work for the Tonk, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Dausa districts, he directed NDRF and SDRF to stay on alert.

“A special girdawari will be conducted to assess crop damage. Relief will be provided by quickly assessing the loss of life and property,” Sharma said.

Roads damaged in Kota after heavy rain (ETV Bharat)

Schools closed in 10 districts

Amid fresh heavy rain forecasts and a flood-like situation in the state, authorities declared a holiday on Saturday in all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, in Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Banswara districts. Officials also warned schools in case they defy the orders.

The weather office has issued a rain alert for 29 districts of Rajasthan, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast for the southern and south-eastern parts of the state for the next three days.

For the Bikaner division, the IMD predicted an increase in rainfall activity between August 22 and 29.

The Met department also issued a red alert for Chittorgarh and Bhilwara due to the possibility of “extremely heavy rainfall”.

Similarly, an orange alert has been issued for Bundi, Kota, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Pali, Nagaur, Banswara, Sirohi and Jalore, while a yellow alert has been issued in other districts.