Heavy Rain Batters Rajasthan, Kota Among Worst-Hit; CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Orders Relief Measures

Jaipur/Kota: Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, disrupting normal life across several districts. This also resulted in a flood-like situation in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Tonk, Chittorgarh and Sawai Madhopur. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in 11 districts.
According to officials, special teams comprising police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other forces have been formed for rescue and relief operations.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held emergency meetings with officials, directing them to stay vigilant in heavy rain-affected areas. While reviewing the relief and rescue work for the Tonk, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Dausa districts, he directed NDRF and SDRF to stay on alert.
“A special girdawari will be conducted to assess crop damage. Relief will be provided by quickly assessing the loss of life and property,” Sharma said.
Schools closed in 10 districts
Amid fresh heavy rain forecasts and a flood-like situation in the state, authorities declared a holiday on Saturday in all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, in Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Banswara districts. Officials also warned schools in case they defy the orders.
The weather office has issued a rain alert for 29 districts of Rajasthan, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast for the southern and south-eastern parts of the state for the next three days.
For the Bikaner division, the IMD predicted an increase in rainfall activity between August 22 and 29.
The Met department also issued a red alert for Chittorgarh and Bhilwara due to the possibility of “extremely heavy rainfall”.
Similarly, an orange alert has been issued for Bundi, Kota, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Pali, Nagaur, Banswara, Sirohi and Jalore, while a yellow alert has been issued in other districts.
आगामी दो-तीन दिन दक्षिण-पूर्वी व दक्षिणी भागों में कहीं-कहीं भारी से अत्यंत भारी बारिश की प्रबल संभावना। अपडेट: 22 अगस्त pic.twitter.com/rg84xf9igh— मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र जयपुर (@IMDJaipur) August 22, 2025
Flood-like situation in Kota division
Incessant rains flooded many areas in the Kota, Bundi, and Baran districts. The Kota lifeline, Kaithoon-Dharnavada State Highway 51, was also shut following damage to culverts. Commuters had to take alternate routes to reach their destination.
In Baran, heavy rains deluged the city roads up to five feet, while drains were overwhelmed due to rainwater, submerging markets including Pratap Chowk, Indra Market and Sadar Bazar. This led to heavy losses for traders as their shops were also waterlogged.
Similarly, many houses were completely submerged after heavy rains in Bundi, with Nainwa tehsil the worst hit. Many houses also collapsed, with villagers demanding food and relief supplies.
Sawai Madhopur and the Panchana Dam situation
In Sawai Madhopur, the Nigoh River overflowed due to heavy rains, inundating Malarna Dungar and colonies on its banks. The flooding damaged National Highways 552 and 52 and several culverts over the Mansarovar dam.
Authorities have issued a warning for residents, urging them to avoid waterlogged areas. Disaster Relief Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena also appealed for caution.
In Karauli district, officials opened four gates of Panchana Dam for the first time this season and released 26,232 cusecs of water. Following this, the Water Resources Department issued an advisory for residents living downstream not to venture near rivers or leave cattle unattended.
Jaipur also saw intermittent rain on Friday and a heavy downpour for 30 minutes early Saturday, leading to the sudden temperature drop. On the other hand, the showers brought relief for tourists amid scorching heat, even as the city reported traffic jams due to waterlogging.
#SawaiMadhopur— District Collector & Magistrate, Sawai Madhopur (@dmsawaimadhopur) August 22, 2025
जिला कलक्टर काना राम की आमजन से जलभराव संभावित क्षेत्रों से दूर रहने की अपील।
आपात स्थिति में जिला आपदाप्रबंधन नियंत्रण कक्ष 07462-220201 /220602, 9530314000, टोल फ्री 1077 पर करें संपर्कhttps://t.co/rSdRc7wh1k@DIPRRajasthan @RajCMO @DrKirodilalBJP @JitenGothwal pic.twitter.com/UsbQ7UwssP
Accidents and losses
According to officials, a girl and a woman were hospitalised after receiving injuries following a wall collapse in Baran’s Kishanganj area. Several houses were also collapsed in the Bundi district, where residents said no relief had reached them. On the other hand, officials estimated property losses worth crores in Kota, Baran and Bundi.
Water rises in Bisalpur Dam, Chambal River
Amid heavy rains, authorities were forced to open two gates of Bisalpur Dam, releasing about 36,000 cusecs of water downstream.
Similarly, the Chambal river crossed its danger mark of 130.79 metres, reaching 131.80 metres on Saturday, prompting Collector Srinidhi BT to issue alerts in low-lying areas in Dholpur district.
Later in the day, the level rose further to 132.90 metres as inflows from the Hadoti region and Kota Barrage increased. Authorities recalled that 20 days ago, the river had surged nearly 10 metres above the danger mark, flooding over 40 villages.
Read More